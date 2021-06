Cathy Lou Mann, age 66 of Dover, TN passed away May 26, 2021. She was born January 20, 1955, the daughter of the late Houston and Bessie Mullins. She worked at Poser Business Forms, attended Stewart County High School. She enjoyed arts and crafts with family and friends. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Indian Mound, TN. Cathy spent many cherished hours with her fur baby, Sweet Pea by her side.