Now SoftBank will operate WeWork offices in Latin America

By Alto Nivel
Entrepreneur
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. WeWork announced today a joint venture alliance with the venture fund SoftBank Latin America Fund , giving the WeWork firm the exclusive right to operate in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico. The agreement blends the strength of WeWork's product with the fund's operating experience in local markets and strengthens WeWork's position as an ideal partner for companies seeking flexible space solutions in Latin America, according to a statement.

