Brookings County, SD

No new COVID-19 cases in Brookings Co. Thursday, May 27

By May 27, 2021
Brookings Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKINGS – The state is reporting 34 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths in South Dakota Thursday. None of the new cases are in Brookings County. Brookings County cases remain at 4,226 total cases: 4,176 of those people have recovered (one new), with 13 active cases (down by one) and 37 deaths (no change). A total of 13,930 people have tested negative in Brookings County (12 new), and 161 people (no change) in the county have been hospitalized at some point, the state reported.

