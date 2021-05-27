Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Oil prices gain 1%, boosted by U.S. economic data

By Stephanie Kelly
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NOem5_0aDd3N9A00

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices rose 1% on Thursday, bolstered by strong U.S. economic data that offset investors’ concerns about the potential for a rise in Iranian supplies.

Brent rose 59 cents, 0.9%, to settle at $69.46 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 64 cents, or 1%, to settle at $66.85 a barrel.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped more than expected last week, according to data from the U.S. Labor Department.

The U.S. economy, which in the first quarter notched its second-fastest growth pace since the third quarter of 2003, is gathering momentum, with other data on Thursday showing business spending on equipment accelerated in April.

“That’s given us more of a risk-on attitude about the markets,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. “We’re back to focusing on supply and demand.”

The prospect of Iranian supplies re-entering the market has pressured prices. Iran and global powers have been negotiating since April about Washington lifting sanctions on Iran, including its energy sector, in return for Iranian compliance with restrictions on its nuclear work.

Those talks will be a major issue for a June 1 meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a group known as OPEC+. The group is likely to continue gradually easing oil supply curbs at a meeting on Tuesday, OPEC sources said, as producers balance expectations of a recovery in demand against a possible increase in Iranian supply.

Analysts said any increase in supply from Iran would be gradual, with JP Morgan estimating Iran could add 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) by the end of this year and a further 500,000 bpd by August 2022.

Concerns also remain about demand in India, the world's third-largest oil consumer. India has been hard-hit by the coronavirus, and only about 3% of its population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Reuters vaccine tracker here.

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
161K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Oil Markets#U S Economy#Iranian#Americans#The U S Labor Department#Price Futures Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Energy Industrykitco.com

Oil gains on OPEC outlook that U.S. output growth will slow

MELBOURNE, June 18 (Reuters) - Oil futures reversed earlier loses on Friday, and were set to close a fourth week of gains after OPEC sources said the producer group expected limited U.S. oil output growth this year despite rising prices. Officials at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries got...
Trafficinvezz.com

Is June a good month for buying Crude Oil?

The weekly Baker Hughes oil rig count saw an 8-rig increase to 373. The price of crude oil continues to trade above the $70 support level even though the Baker-Hughes weekly rig count rose. The vaccination programs will allow more people to travel this summer; however, concerns over new coronavirus in Britain signal that a battle against the pandemic is still not over.
Energy Industryaustinnews.net

Oil prices drop as U.S. dollar jumps

NEW YORK, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices fell on Thursday amid strength in the U.S. dollar. The West Texas Intermediate for July delivery lost 1.11 U.S. dollars to settle at 71.04 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for August delivery decreased 1.31 dollars to close at 73.08 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Businesslatinamericanews.net

U.S. dollar strengthens after Fed decision, economic data

NEW YORK, June 17 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar surged in late trading on Thursday as market participants assessed the Federal Reserve's latest decision while digesting key economic data. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, jumped 0.79 percent at 91.8715. In late New York trading,...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude oil futures fall as risk-off sentiment sweeps market

0250 GMT: Crude oil futures fell further during mid-morning trade in Asia June 18, extending overnight losses, as risk aversion gripped the market after hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve, even as the global demand recovery narrative remained intact. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize...
Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Sell Off as Fed's Hawkish Shift Rallies US Dollar

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearest delivery oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange plunged in afternoon trade Thursday, pressuring West Texas Intermediate futures to $71 barrel (bbl) amid a quickly strengthening U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve signaled near-term plans to taper its $120 billion a month in purchases of government bonds and mortgage-backed securities and raise interest rates earlier than previously indicated.
Marketseconomies.com

Oil drops over 2% on dollar strength

Oil prices fell on Thursday, as the US dollar rose against most major currencies. The Energy Information Administration reported yesterday that the US crude inventories fell 7.4 million barrels to 466.7 million barrels during the past week, while analysts forecasts a drop by 4.2 million barrels. The US Federal Reserve...
StocksCNBC

Morgan Stanley upgrades Occidental on higher oil prices, predicts 40% gain

High oil prices and lower capital expenses should lead oil stocks to throw off cash, and investors should add a few winners from this sector, according to Morgan Stanley. While energy prices dipped on Thursday amid broad commodity weakness, the benchmark oil prices in the U.S. and Europe are still up about 80% over the past year. The industry has seen demand surge and reserves dwindle as economies reopen.
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil futures fall, with U.S. prices retreating from their highest level since 2018

Oil futures declined Thursday, with U.S prices pulling back a day after marking the highest finish since October 2018. The stronger dollar was certainly "a renewed headwind for oil and all commodities," prompting some "cross-asset funds to lighten up on oil positions," said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. "Looking across commodities, it does seem like some cracks are emerging in the broader bull run," he said, noting that the drop in copper prices has "raised concerns about the health of the global economic recovery." That's likely lead to a "spillover effect that is pressuring oil today as the latest leg higher in energy markets was largely based on demand hopes." West Texas Intermediate oil for July delivery fell $1.11, or 1.5%, to settle at $71.04 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Industrympamag.com

Lumber prices nosedive from record highs

Lumber prices have finally crashed from their peak. Futures for July closed at $1,009.90, down 41% from $1,711.20 per thousand board feet in May, according to data from industry trade publication Fastmarkets Random Lengths. Cash lumber prices shaved off $122 to $1,324 – marking its biggest ever weekly decline. As...
Trafficinvesting.com

Crude Oil Bounces; U.S. Output Gain Seen Limited

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices gained Friday, rebounding after the weaker tone following the Federal Reserve meeting after a report suggested additional U.S, supply this year would be limited.. By 9:55 AM ET (1355 GMT), U.S. crude was up 0.7% at $71.50 a barrel, while Brent was up 0.1% at...
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Crude oil declines with commodities pressured by Fed’s plan

Oil fell for a second day, dropping below $71 a barrel in New York, as the Federal Reserve’s plan for future interest-rate hikes derailed bets on commodities. West Texas Intermediate slipped 0.6 per cent after sinking 1.5 per cent on Thursday – the biggest drop in four weeks – amid a broad sell-off in materials from copper to gold. Investors are dialing back popular trades linked to hotter inflation after the Fed signaled it would raise rates twice by the end of 2023.
Real Estateinvesting.com

Higher prices boost Lennar profit in tight U.S. housing market

(Reuters) -Lennar Corp beat quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by higher prices due to a tight supply of homes in the United States. The COVID-19 pandemic fueled demand for spacious and more expensive homes as millions of Americans work from home and take classes remotely. But the health crisis has...
Energy Industrywkzo.com

Crude oil prices drop, pressured by stronger U.S. dollar

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Crude oil prices fell on Thursday pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar, but losses were limited by a big drop in crude oil inventories in the United States, the world’s top oil consumer. Brent crude oil futures dropped by 74 cents, or 1%, to $73.65 a barrel...
Energy Industryeconomies.com

Oil trims gains despite sharp drop in US inventories

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, as positive the US dollar held against most major currencies, but the US crude trimmed its gains despite a sharp drop in US inventories. The Energy Information Administration reported today that the US crude inventories fell 7.4 million barrels to 466.7 million barrels during the past week, while analysts forecasts a drop by 4.2 million barrels.
TrafficForexTV.com

Crude Oil Futures Pare Early Gains, Settle Roughly Flat

Despite data showing a larger than expected drop in crude inventories last week, oil futures failed to hold early gains and settled roughly flat on Wednesday. Oil prices rose earlier in the session on signs of falling stockpiles and hopes for a recovery in demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil...