Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, has identified its top five finalists in its inaugural Hometown Proud Grant Program, now open for public vote to help Kubota determine the recipient of $100,000 and use of Kubota equipment to refresh or revitalize a community project. Kubota announced its first-ever community revitalization grant program, “Hometown Proud,” in March, calling on all cities, towns, municipalities and nonprofit organizations to submit an application for consideration. Nearly 400 entries were received from nearly every state in the country, demonstrating diverse needs from communities big and small. Each application was reviewed, scored and then paired with a local Kubota dealer as the local dealer of choice within each community.