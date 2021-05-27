newsbreak-logo
McConnell doubles down to pressure Republicans, asking for ‘a personal favor’ to block January 6 commission

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last 24 hours, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has ramped up the pressure on his GOP Senate colleagues to oppose a bill creating a January 6 commission, according to two Republicans familiar with his effort. One of those Republicans told CNN that McConnell has even made the unusual...

Washington, DCArkansas Online

Senate GOP thwarts Jan. 6 inquiry

WASHINGTON -- The bipartisan push to open an independent, nonpartisan investigation of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol suffered a fatal blow Friday, as nearly all Senate Republicans banded together in opposition. The 54-to-35 outcome, six votes shy of the 60 needed to circumvent a filibuster, followed hours...
Congress & Courtswsgw.com

Senate GOP block bill creating January 6 commission

Senate Republicans blocked the House-passed bill creating a commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Although most Republicans were unified in their opposition to the bill, worrying that a commission would drag into next year and potentially affect GOP chances of retaking Congress in the 2022 midterms, six voted to advance the bill.
Congress & Courtsthedallasnews.net

US Senate Votes to Block Panel to Probe Capitol Riot

Republicans in the U.S. Senate blocked legislation Friday that called for the creation of a bipartisan panel to investigate the deadly January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump to prevent the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory. As expected, Republicans used a procedural...
Congress & Courtscachevalleydaily.com

GOP senators thwart Capitol Hill riot commission

WASHINGTON, D.C. – With the support of Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), Senate Republicans narrowly defeated an effort to begin the process of impaneling a national commission to investigate the January 6th riot on Capitol Hill. Despite promises that the proposed investigation would be a non-partisan effort, Republicans condemned the proposal...
Congress & CourtsStar-Tribune

GOP Senators Block January 6 Commission That Would Investigate Capitol Riot

GOP Senators Block January 6 Commission , That Would Investigate Capitol Riot . The vote of 54 to 35 in favor of legislation that would form the commission fell short of the 60 Senate votes needed to ensure its passage. Six GOP Senators crossed the aisle, joining Democrats in voting to form the commission. GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell led the effort to block its formation. I do not believe the additional extraneous commission that Democratic leaders want would uncover crucial new facts or promote healing, Sen. Mitch McConnell, (R-KY), via 'The New York Times'. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer chastised Senate Republicans before the vote, referring to the commission as "an American obligation.". What are you afraid of, the truth? Are you afraid that Donald Trump’s big lie will be dispelled?, Sen. Chuck Schumer, (D-NY), via 'The New York Times'. The commission would have been similar to the one formed after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, . with the intention of gaining a comprehensive understanding into how the U.S. Capitol came to be breached on Jan. 6 for the first time since the War of 1812.
Congress & CourtsWREG

GOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Senate Republicans on Friday blocked the creation of a bipartisan panel to study the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, refusing to back down on their opposition to the independent investigation even amid emotional appeals from those who fought with and fled from the rioters that day.
Congress & CourtsEsquire

Republicans Killed the Capitol Insurrection Commission Because of Politics

Senate Republicans on Friday blocked the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate January 6th’s deadly insurrection on the Capitol in which a mob of Trump supporters attempted to overthrow democracy and prevent the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Five people were killed during the insurrection, including a Capitol police officer, and nearly 200 were injured.
Congress & CourtsRoll Call Online

Senate punts Schumer science and tech bill to June

Senate leaders struck a deal Friday to punt consideration of the bipartisan science research and development package until after the upcoming recess in exchange for a vote related to the creation of a national commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The deal was announced by Majority...
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Mitch McConnell Is A 'Spineless McWorm' On Damning New York Daily News Cover

The New York Daily News went to town on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) with its front page on Saturday. The newspaper depicted McConnell as a worm after Senate Republicans on Friday blocked bipartisan legislation to set up an independent commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Weeks after he left office, former President Donald Trump was impeached for inciting the violence.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Democrats plot next move after GOP sinks Jan. 6 probe

Republicans on Friday blocked the launch of an external investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. But the issue is a long way from disappearing. House Democrats, behind Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), are vowing to charge ahead with internal congressional probes of their own, a process now more likely to include the creation of a select committee focused solely on the violence that day — and any role former President Trump played in instigating it.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

'Baloney': Deceased Capitol Cop Brian Sicknick's Girlfriend and Mom Slam GOP Over Riot Commission

The mother and girlfriend of the late Capitol officer Brian Sicknick have condemned congressional Republicans for blocking the January 6 commission. Earlier this month, the Democrat-led House of Representatives voted 252-175 to approve legislation to form an independent commission to probe the Capitol riot. But on Friday, the legislation was blocked in the Senate amid strong Republican opposition. Only six GOP senators crossed party lines to support the measure, which failed on a 54-35 vote.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

4 reasons the GOP wouldn’t vote for a Jan. 6 commission

Senate Republicans on Friday killed an effort to create an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The House last week passed the measure 252-175, with every Democrat and 35 Republicans voting in favor. Friday, just six Senate GOP members joined every Democrat in support of the commission — leaving the Senate six votes shy of the required 60 votes to advance the measure to the Senate floor.