Heading to the Cincinnati Zoo anytime soon? You may just encounter some new animals!. Get to know some new faces at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden (CZBG) (3400 Vine St.):. • Three new male manatees will temporarily call Manatee Springs their home. The goal is for Alby, Manhattan and SwimShady to eventually be rehabilitated back to Florida. Thanks to the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation partnership, CZBG is one of two facilities providing non-critical care to manatees.