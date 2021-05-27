newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cobb County, GA

Attorneys, parents say they will drop lawsuit over mask mandate in Cobb Schools

By Thomas Hartwell thartwell@mdjonline.com
northwestgeorgianews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorneys for a group of parents suing the Cobb County School District over its mask mandate for students say they are dropping the case for now. Marietta attorney Mitch Skandalakis, an attorney on the team representing six Cobb parents, told the MDJ they had decided to drop the case because they’re encouraged by a reduction in mask mandates and want to wait to see what happens at the start of next school year.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cobb County, GA
Government
Marietta, GA
Government
Marietta, GA
Education
City
Marietta, GA
Cobb County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
City
Cobb, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#State Attorneys#District Court#County Court#State Court#Federal Court#Cobb Schools#Mdj#Americans#Pfizer#Johnson Johnson#Cdc#Republican#Public Schools#Parents#Georgia Schools#School Property#Mandating Masks#Court Proceedings#Students
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Georgia StateWTGS

Chatham Co. leaders launch gang violence prevention commission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Gangs are a problem that Georgia state lawmakers have been battling for years, even right here in Chatham County. Chatham County officials said they have taken a step in the right direction with a new gang prevention commission that targets young people before they get involved with gang activity.
Georgia Statedailycitizen.news

Georgia reports 314 cases Monday

ATLANTA – Georgia saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday by 314 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state department recorded 890,581 confirmed cases. The state has reported 17,804 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, no change since the deaths reported the previous...
Georgia StateJanesville Gazette

Georgia anti-abortion law heads back to court this September

ATLANTA — While the U.S. Supreme Court’s announced on Monday that it would consider a restrictive anti-abortion law out of Mississippi, Georgia activists are readying for their day in a federal appeals court later this year. Debate on Georgia’s law, which would ban most abortions once a doctor could detect...
Georgia StateCBS 46

Suit: Georgia election law threatens voting, speech rights

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s sweeping new overhaul of election laws threatens the fundamental right to vote, freedom of speech and the separation of powers, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday. The lawsuit against the secretary of state and the members of the State Election Board was filed in federal...
Cobb County, GAeastcobbnews.com

Cobb County COVID-19 update: ‘We are on the right track’

The day after the Centers for Disease Control offered major guidance for vaccinated people, the head of Cobb and Douglas Public Health issued encouraging words about local COVID-19 metrics. In her weekly message on Friday, Dr. Janet Memark said trends over the last two weeks “have been the most optimistic...
Cobb County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Cobb County's coronavirus data for Saturday

Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Saturday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Saturday. Category 05/15/21 Change. Cases 61,222. Hospitalizations 3,199. Deaths 974. Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Saturday.
Marietta, GAPosted by
11Alive

Marietta schools, city buildings to begin easing mask requirements

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta's schools and city buildings will begin easing mask requirements, following on the heels of the CDC's revised guidance that vaccinated people don't need to wear masks indoors. Marietta City Schools confirmed to 11Alive Anchor Shiba Russell that vaccinated students and staff will not be required to...
Cobb County, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

'Heading in the right direction,' Cobb health director says

Dr. Janet Remark, director of Cobb-Douglas Public Health, said recent coronavirus data "have been the most optimistic that we’ve had in a long while. "We continue to see declining trends in case rates across both counties," she wrote in a newsletter Friday. "Please remember that they are still in high transmission, but they are heading in the right direction."
Cobb, GAcobbcounty.org

Cobb County Police Receive Donations From Cobb County Public Safety Foundation

Cobb County Police set to receive two donations from Cobb County Public Safety Foundation (CCPSF): one that will benefit the public with regard to reducing crime and apprehending criminals, and the other that will benefit officers seeking assistance dealing with stresses that inherently accompany the job of policing. CCPSF raised...
Cobb County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Dobbins objects to condo development near I-75, Windy Hill Road

A proposed condominium development to be considered by the Cobb Board of Commissioners Tuesday has received opposition not from cantankerous neighbors, but from pillars of the county including Dobbins Air Reserve Base and the Cobb Chamber of Commerce. The proposal, sponsored by Atlanta-based Venture Communities, would build 38 condominiums at...
Cobb County, GAPosted by
The Georgia Sun

Switzer Library in Cobb County will reopen June 1

Charles D. Switzer Library will reopenTuesday, June 1, after the branch underwent an extensive renovation. The Switzer facility in downtown Marietta has had a major renovation since mid-2019 to improve indoor and outdoor spaces of the library system’s central library complex and its administrative and support services spaces. The project was expanded in late 2020 to include a complete roof replacement for the 30-plus years old building.
Marietta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Cobb Schools will no longer require masks for the fully vaccinated

Following updated health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale has announced that fully vaccinated students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks on school property. Ragsdale made the announcement in an email to staff and families. Marietta City Schools...