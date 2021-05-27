NBA DFS Value Vault: May 27

The SharpSide App is what I use to make my picks each day and it is awesome. You can sharpen your sports betting skills and win money playing the Streak for Cash contest. We finished the regular season 21 games above .500 with a profit of 4.8 units. Given the craziness of the season and having to make the picks hours before games tip off, I am happy with the results. We now get to bet on games that matter the rest of the way. Starting with the playoffs, I am going to provide my favorite bet of the day in the Grind Down, while the rest of them can be found at ScoresAndOdds.