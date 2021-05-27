Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Barco announces additions to ClickShare family

By Guy Campos
avinteractive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarco has announced the expansion of its award-winning ClickShare family of products with the addition of the ClickShare Present range. The range comes with two new models for wireless presentation in existing video conferencing rooms, designed to enable businesses to prepare for a smooth return to the office and hybrid working.

www.avinteractive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brussels#C 5#Annotation#Wireless Video#Vp#Interactive Collaboration#Video Conferencing Rooms#Wireless Presentation#Interactivity Features#Hybrid Working#Models#Meeting Space#Frictionless Entry#Patagonia#Huddle Spaces#Wim#Laptop#Businesses#Touchback Support
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Laptops
Related
Charleston, SCcrbjbizwire.com

Call Experts announces a strategic partnership with ADP Marketplace

Charleston, SC – Call Experts has entered into a strategic partnership with ADP Marketplace. The collaboration originated from a need to add automated attendance management via phone lines to ADP’s existing services. The partnership will help both parties offer seamless connectivity between Call Expert’s Attendance Bridge and ADP payroll systems.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Sientra Announces Addition Of Vice President Of Research & Development

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) - Get Report ("Sientra" or the "Company"), a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons, today announced the appointment of Denise Dajles as Vice President of Research & Development, effective today. In this new role, Ms. Dajles will report to Chief Executive Officer Ron Menezes and lead Sientra's R&D and medical affairs teams.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

P4G Capital Management Announces The Addition Of Two Senior Associates

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- P4G Capital Management, LLC ("P4G") is pleased to announce the addition of Michael Bruell and John Yang as Senior Associates on the investment team. Both new team members bring relevant transactional and portfolio management experience that will bolster firm capabilities in investment execution and value creation initiatives at portfolio companies.
Medical & BiotechStamford Advocate

Benchmark Research Announces Exciting New Addition to Clinical Research Leadership Team

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) June 01, 2021. Benchmark Research is thrilled to welcome Melinda Emig as Chief Commercial Officer. In her new role, Melinda’s unique and vast skill sets will be utilized in business development and strategy building. Benchmark, a leader in the medical research field, clinical vaccine trials and trusted ally in epidemiology, believes that Melinda’s addition to the team will take the firm to another level of success in the industry as she is joining a truly outstanding leadership team composed of members with immense industry experience.
Businesssgbonline.com

Sports Memorabilia Platform Collectable Announces Additional $5.5 Million In Funding

Collectable announced it is raising an additional $5.5 million as part of a Series A funding round led by Amplo, Bain Capital Ventures and Fifth Down Capital. Other investors include Rose Park Advisors, Evolution VC Partners, Anthony and Joseph Pompliano, Colin Anderson, Friends and Family Capital, former CFO of Palantir, and Jeff Pearlman, partner, LNK Partners.
Orlando, FLMiddletown Press

Additive Manufacturing Users Group's 2021-2022 Board Announced

MILWAUKEE (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) will install its 2021-2022 Board of Directors on July 1, 2021. The board’s primary responsibilities will be to build and oversee the 2022 AMUG Conference and to implement a new organizational structure that will support the ongoing growth of this annual event.
Businessestormwater.com

IECA Announces Board of Director Additions

The International Erosion Control Association (IECA) welcomes two new members to its board of directors. The International Erosion Control Association (IECA) welcomes Chris Thomson, CHP, and Andrew Macleod to the board of directors. Thomson is a board member of the IECA Canadian chapter board of directors, president of the International...
Softwareaithority.com

RCI Announces Integration With Viewpoint PMS

New technology helps resort management partners improve service levels and reduce costs with one easy-to-use online platform. RCI, the world’s premier vacation exchange company under the Panorama portfolio of leading travel membership brands, announced its integration with the global, cloud-based resort management system, Viewpoint PMS. “Efficient, high quality service has...
Softwareaithority.com

Laird Connectivity Joins Software AG PartnerConnect Global Partner Program

Laird Connectivity announced it is partnering with Software AG, a leader in IoT, Integration, API Management, and Business Transformation software, through its PartnerConnect partner program. The Cumulocity cloud is a perfect fit for customers looking to leverage an IoT cloud with Laird Connectivity IoT sensors and gateways. The combination of our joint offerings simplifies the IoT journey for enterprise customers looking to get to market quickly.
BusinessSFGate

Industrial Magnetics, Inc. Announces 36,000 Sq. Ft. Addition to Manufacturing Facility

BOYNE CITY, Mich. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Industrial Magnetics, Inc. recently announced a 36,000 sq. ft. addition to the manufacturing facility in Boyne City, MI. The large addition will more than double the existing manufacturing space. The project strategically supports the steady business growth from existing and new products, the growth of key channel partners, and the recent acquisition of Walker Magnetics.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Powerhouse Acquires Exterior Services Management Company DENTCO

CROWLEY, Texas (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Powerhouse, a national construction, facilities maintenance and rollout service provider, today announced it has acquired DENTCO®, a national exterior services provider headquartered in DeWitt, Michigan. The 44-year-old company offers a complete suite of all-season property management solutions addressing Exterior Services issues for active as well as idle facilities. This deal is Powerhouse’s second major transaction resulting in it becoming one of the four largest national managed services companies in the exterior space. As a result of the partnership, all Powerhouse Exterior Services Management (ESM) programs will be powered by DENTCO, which will retain its current leadership and 175 employees—making Powerhouse’s total employee base more than 900 people nationwide servicing more than 125,000 project locations annually.
Businesschannele2e.com

Martello Launches Channel Program for Microsoft Digital Experience Management

Digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions company Martello has launched a new channel partner program to enable MSPs and VARs to deliver user experience monitoring and optimization through Martello’s Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams DEM platform, according to a statement from the company. Martello’s DEM solutions monitor Microsoft 365 and Microsoft...
Industrymarinelink.com

Oldendorff Announces New Fleet Additions

German shipping company Oldendorff Carriers said on Tuesday that earlier this year it ordered a Capesize bulk carrier newbuild at Namura Shipbuilding in Japan and purchased a trio of secondhand Post-panamax bulkers from three Japanese owners. The 182,000 tdw eco Capesize newbuild is due for delivery during the fourth quarter...
Businessaithority.com

Avaya Names Todd Zerbe SVP Engineering, to Deliver Increased Value and Innovation for Customer and Employee Experiences With the Avaya OneCloud Platform

Avaya, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, appointed Todd Zerbe as Senior Vice President of Engineering. He is responsible for identifying, designing and developing leading-edge technology that delivers increased value to global customers as part of the Avaya OneCloud experience platform. “We are excited...
Businesshotelmanagement.net

PPDS partners with AAHOA

PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional TV and Digital Signage products and software, has formed a new strategic partnership with AAHOA. The collaboration follows PPDS’ recent return to the hospitality market in April with the company launching its new line of Chromecast built-in, Philips MediaSuite 4K pro Android TVs.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
TheStreet

Investar Holding Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program

BATON ROUGE, La., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investar Holding Corporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq:ISTR), the holding company of Investar Bank, National Association (the "Bank"), announced that the Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of an additional 200,000 shares of the Company's common stock under the Company's stock repurchase program, in addition to the 315,240 shares currently available for repurchase under the program. The 200,000 additional shares are authorized for repurchase through July 31, 2021, and represent approximately 2% of the Company's outstanding common stock.
Businesstvtechnology.com

DPA Microphones Taps Søren Høgsberg as EVP of Sales and Marketing

ALLEROED, DENMARK—DPA Microphones has appointed Søren Høgsberg its executive vice president of sales and marketing. He will be responsible for the company’s global sales and marketing organization, which includes product management, customer care and corporate service. In a company statement, CEO of DPA Microphones A/S Kalle Hvidt Nielsen said, “In...
Electronicswhattheythink.com

Designed for Outstanding Service Efficiency, the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 Series and imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 6800 Series are Added to Canon U.S.A. Product Portfolio

New multifunction printers offer productive speeds, reliable performance, rich feature sets, and intuitive ease of use while maintaining consistency with the existing imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX solutions. Melville, N.Y. – As organizations begin to transition to increased presence in physical office locations, the implementation of reliable, efficient office technology becomes even...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Martello Launches Global Partner Program Enabling Microsoft 365 Digital Experience Monitoring Services for Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

New partner LDI joins to offer unique Microsoft 365 and Teams digital experience monitoring to its more than 7,000 clients. Martello Technologies Group Inc., (“Martello” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MTLO), a leading developer of enterprise digital experience monitoring (“DEM”) solutions announces the launch of its channel partner program and welcomes partner LDI to the program. Martello’s partner program allows managed service providers (MSPs) and value-added resellers (VARs) to bring the benefits of Martello’s Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams digital experience monitoring platform to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). LDI, a New York-based leader in the supply, sale and service of digital office technology with more than 7,000 small and medium sized enterprise customers, has joined the program.