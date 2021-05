Long before Bridalveil Creek spills 620 feet over the lip of Yosemite Valley, it flows through a vast upper montane forest rich with flowers, wildlife, and hiking opportunities. Glacier Point Road provides summer and fall-season access to these opportunities, one of which is this excursion to the headwaters of Bridalveil Creek at Ostrander Lake. Hikers on the Ostrander Lake Trail can expect to find lush meadows, wildflowers, fine views across Illilouette Gorge and the Clark Range, and the sparkling waters of the lake itself, by which sits the Sierra Club’s Ostrander Ski Hut. Day-hikers can finish the hike in a full day, and many enjoy the route as an overnight camping trip.