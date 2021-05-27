newsbreak-logo
Mariposa County, CA

FFA teams make big mark at state contests

ohtadmin
mariposagazette.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSparks fly as Richie Dominguez, a member of Mariposa County High School’s first FFA welding team, welds earlier this year. The team placed third in the state finals competition this month. Submitted photoFour Mariposa County High School FFA teams competed in the organization’s virtual state finals competitions in recent weeks. One group claimed the title of state champion, while all the others placed in the top 10 of their respective divisions. Parliamentary Procedure Leadership Development Even...

