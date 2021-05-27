Silver Ventures

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES/. VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - ORO X MINING CORP. (TSXV: OROX) (OTC Pink: WRPSF) ("Oro X" or the "Company") and Mines & Metals Trading (Peru) PLC ("MMTP", also commercially known as "Latitude Silver") are pleased to announce that in connection with the previously announced business combination between the Company and MMTP (the "Business Combination"), Oro X has agreed to advance a US$120,000 bridge loan to MMTP (the "Loan"). The Loan will be secured through a pledge of all the shares of a wholly-owned MMTP subsidiary. MMTP will use the proceeds of the Loan to continue exploration and development drilling at the Recuperada Project through to the end of June.