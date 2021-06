To be published on Friday, May 28, 2021, on the Utah Public Notice Website. Notice is hereby given that Draper City will hold a public hearing before the City Council, and the Redevelopment Agency of Draper, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, for the purpose of considering reopening and amending the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budgets. Participation options will be listed on the agenda and Draper City website.