BOONE, Iowa—Boone High School Excel and Edge students were among those that turned out Saturday to help with the planting of and estimated 150 trees in McHose Park. Emily Coll, Boone City Park Commission member helped spear head the effort. The Park Commission also serves as the city’s Tree Board. Coll said the plantings were focusing on replacing trees in the park lost to the derecho and others being removed because of disease. Boone Mayor Pro Tem Steven Ray read the proclamation designating Saturday, May 1st as the day the City of Boone would recognize Arbor Day and the benefits of trees and tree planting.