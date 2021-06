So maybe this is why we don’t see those two guys in the Sonic commercials anymore? They never could keep from indulging in every new product to hit the market. I mean, I’ve heard seltzers can sneak up on you, so watch out if you’re planning on trying every flavor of Sonic and Coop’s new collaboration, which was released this past week. It’s a crossover from Oklahoma companies we didn’t know we needed, but judging from the response, it looks like a hit.