Marvel’s The Trial of Magneto Kicks Off in August. The Hellfire Gala is still a month away, but we already know it’s not going to end well. A new teaser reveals that mutantkind’s impending celebration will leave at least one corpse in its wake. And all signs point to the master of magnetism being the culprit. The fallout from the shocking murder will unfold in the pages of The Trial of Magneto, debuting later this year.