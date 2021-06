Janet Yellen may be doing a solid for Jerome Powell, her successor at the helm of the Federal Reserve. Yellen, now treasury secretary, says higher interest rates would be beneficial for the U.S. economy. Both borrowing costs and inflation have been too low for the past decade. "If we ended up with a slightly higher interest rate environment, it would actually be a plus for society's point of view and the Fed's point of view," she said in an interview with Bloomberg during her return trip from a Group of Seven finance ministers' meeting in London.