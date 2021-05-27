Cancel
This Week’s Comings & Goings

By LODGING Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErin Green has been named senior vice president for JLL Hotels & Hospitality’s global hotel asset management team. Based in Chicago, Green is leading operator selection, asset management, and business development. Before JLL, Green was vice president of development for the Americas at Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group. Adam Snow is...

