Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

London's Royal Opera House Gets Magnum-Size Italian Wine Assist

By Shawn Zylberberg
winespectator.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn March 2020, the Royal Opera House in London closed its doors as the pandemic shuttered the performing arts world. Around that time, Francesca Massone, owner of Piedmont's Marchesi Incisa della Rocchetta winery, spoke with former Royal Ballet dancer and regular winery visitor Ross MacGibbon, who described the sense of emptiness in London's Covent Garden. An avid theatergoer and ballet enthusiast, Massone decided to partner with Royal Opera House and create a limited-edition bottling to help support fundraising efforts.

www.winespectator.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Beverages#Italian Wine#Wine Lovers#The Royal Opera House#Wine Spectator#Royal Ballet First#Covid#Usf#Skurnik Wines#Napa S Gemstone Vineyard#London#Arts Lovers#Dinner#Elegance#Wellington#Restaurants#Dining Rooms#Performing Arts#Piedmont
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

GreenBank Portfolio Company's Extraordinary Covid-Killing Product Achieves Outstanding International Standard Results and is Now Installed at London's Royal Opera House

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2021 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC)(OTC PINK:GRNBF)(FRA:2TL) ('GreenBank' or 'the Company') is thrilled to announce that tests carried out to ISO standards by a leading independent laboratory have confirmed that CodiKoat's first product that uses its world-leading technology is dramatically effective in killing the Covid-19 virus.
RestaurantsEater

The Bar That Put Natural Wine on the Map in London Has Closed for Good

London’s original natural wine bar — Terroirs, a subterranean venue close to Trafalgar Square in the centre of the city — will close permanently after 13 years. “It is with a very heavy heart, but also a lot of happy memories, that we have taken the tough decision to close the doors at Terroirs Central, for good,” the owners announced on Instagram last night. “It has been an amazing journey, and we have made so many friends along the way. We’d like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who has supported us over the last 13 years…from our amazing team to our beautiful guests, we literally couldn’t have done it without you!”
Restaurantslacucinaitaliana.com

London Wine Bar The Italians Opens A New Location

La famiglia is key to life at The Italians, a new London wine bar and deli in Marylebone Village from the team behind the namesake venue in Chiswick. The bijou bar on Devonshire Street is a sophisticated destination, befitting its affluent location, and follows the same ethos as its more casual site in West London, stocking exclusively Italian produce and aiming to build a bond between the producers in Italy and customers in England. The name itself suggests this sense of community, and it’s no coincidence that both outposts are situated in residential areas with a village-like feel.
Restaurantsurbandaddy.com

An Iconic Italian Tasting Room Is Now Sending Its Wines Stateside

These days, it feels like everyone has a wine (Post Malone, Cameron Diaz, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie) and every brand has a wine club. But it's arguably more famous than any of the aforementioned names. Because Rome's Roscioli family has been working in food and wine for four generations,...
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Fully Renovated 1720s Mews House in the Heart of London’s Mayfair

Price: £11.95 million (US$16.9 million) This fully renovated 1720s house is on a quiet side street in the heart of Mayfair and just around the corner from the “Love Actually” chapel, where Keira Knightley’s and Chiwetel Ejiofor’s characters got married in the 2003 film. “It’s a 30-second walk to the...
Interior Designdwell.com

A Victorian Terrace House in London Gets a Bright, Brutalist-Inspired Rear Addition

A careful renovation by DGN Studio results in a light-filled kitchen, dining area, and gathering space that celebrates the homeowners’ love of concrete. When London-based couple, Rebecca and Roman, decided to renovate and extend their semidetached Victorian terrace near London Fields, they envisioned a bright and spacious room for cooking, relaxing, and entertaining. "We wanted to restore a balance to the house," says Daniel Goodacre, cofounder of DGN Studio, the local firm behind the renovation. "The rear addition forms a new heart to the home, offering a serene gathering space between the revitalized garden and the restored rooms at the front of the house."
Theater & Danceoperawire.com

Royal Opera House Announces Cast Change for ‘Don Giovanni’

The Royal Opera House has announced a major cast change for its upcoming production of “Don Giovanni.”. Baritone Christopher Maltman has withdrawn from the performances on July 16 and 18, 2021 due to ongoing quarantine regulations that conflict with his scheduled performances in Rome and Salzburg. In his stead, audiences...
Vacaville, CADaily Republic

Gold Mine June 2021: Vacaville Opera House a perfect venue for weddings

VACAVILLE — The Vacaville Opera House is a stylish venue that would make any bride happy with its cozy, vintage vibe. The Opera House played host to live operas in Vacaville in the past century. The building went up in 1897 and managed to survive the San Francisco Earthquake in 1906 thanks to some innovative brickwork, according to owner Sandra Over.
Food & Drinkstrip101.com

10 Best Wine Bars In And Near Victoria, London - Updated 2021

Victoria is an area of central London, north of the Thames, located in the borough of Westminster. It gets its name from Victoria Station, one of London’s biggest and busiest rail and underground stations, which was named after Queen Victoria. Not surprisingly, this central location is home to many attractions. Theatre lovers can check out a play at the Victoria Palace Theatre or the Apollo Victoria. If you like to shop, you can head to the department store, House of Fraser; it sits in a building that’s been around since 1872. And of course, Victoria is home to some of London’s most famous attractions, including Buckingham Palace and Hyde Park. After all that sightseeing, you might want to unwind with a drink and chat with your friends. We’ve compiled a list of the best wine bars in and near Victoria, London. So keep on reading and check out the options!
Performing Artsclassical-music.com

Which are the best opera houses in Italy?

The world’s oldest continuously active opera house first opened its doors on 4 November 1737. With six tiers of boxes, it used to seat more than 3,000, though the composer Spohr thought it was too large. It now seats 1,386. Teatro alla Scala, Milan. On 3 August 1778, Salieri’s Europa...
Drinkswinemag.com

An Italian Wine Mosaic

Like the small shimmering tiles that make up a mosaic, the numerous winemaking regions of Italy fit together to tell the story of Italian wine. These pieces glimmer with history and culture and the estates within each bring the people and traditions to life through their wines. Explore the magnificent and sweeping countryside in the Italian Wine Mosaic.
Restaurantsfoodepedia.co.uk

Turul Project. Hungarian Restaurant And Wine Bar Opens In North London

Turul Project is a new Hungarian restaurant, wine bar, and deli focused on premium ingredients and quality wines, sourced directly from Hungary. Now open, Turul Project serve a concise fine dining menu, inspired by traditional dishes and delivered with a contemporary twist. Situated in a light, airy 1930s Art Deco...
Worldoperawire.com

Xu Zhong Named Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama’s First International Chair in Opera

The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama has announced that Maestro Xu Zhong as its first-ever International Chair in Opera representing Asia. Zhong is a conductor, musician, opera producer, and educator who is currently President of the Shanghai Opera House, Principal Director of Fondazione Arena di Verona, Chief Conductor of Suzhou Symphony Orchestra, and Dean of Soochow University School of Music. His career trajectory also includes time as Artistic Director and Chief Conductor of Teatro Massimo Bellini as well as the Music Director and Chief Conductor of the Israel Haifa Symphony Orchestra.
Musicstereoboard.com

The Beach Boys at London Royal Albert Hall

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Beach Boys events here. Official face value from £53.90. Resale tickets from £360.96. Track Ticket Price History. SET PRICE ALERT. Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near London's Royal Albert Hall for this Beach...
RestaurantsFinancial Times

Ave Mario: a first taste of London’s Insta-tastic new Italian gastrodome

Fun is not overrated. But other than the kind to be found scrolling through kitten videos on YouTube (not inconsiderable, it turns out), it’s been in pretty short supply lately. The opening at the end of June of a new London restaurant from the Big Mamma group is reason to cheer. Helmed by two Frenchmen, Victor Lugger and Tigrane Seydoux, the group looks after eight restaurants in Paris, including the 4,500 sq m food market La Felicità, plus venues in Lille, Lyon and Bordeaux. Last year, it opened its first site in Madrid, to be followed this summer by its second.
Theater & DanceTime Out Global

Take a first look at London’s stunning newest theatre

Most keen London theatre-goers will have had some great times at Trafalgar Studios, the Downing Street-adjacent theatre that offered a home to, amongst other things, Jamie Lloyd’s super-starry Trafalgar Transformed seasons. But even its most ardent defenders would struggle to deny that it was one of the most uncomfortable theatres in London, probably the world, probably the galaxy; that goes double for its second studio, a place so cramped that it felt like it was in contravention of several major international human rights treaties. It was also one of the worst-looking theatres in London, aggressively boxy and bland.