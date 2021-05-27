London's Royal Opera House Gets Magnum-Size Italian Wine Assist
In March 2020, the Royal Opera House in London closed its doors as the pandemic shuttered the performing arts world. Around that time, Francesca Massone, owner of Piedmont's Marchesi Incisa della Rocchetta winery, spoke with former Royal Ballet dancer and regular winery visitor Ross MacGibbon, who described the sense of emptiness in London's Covent Garden. An avid theatergoer and ballet enthusiast, Massone decided to partner with Royal Opera House and create a limited-edition bottling to help support fundraising efforts.www.winespectator.com