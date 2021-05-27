London's Royal Opera House Gets Magnum-Size Italian Wine Assist

Victoria is an area of central London, north of the Thames, located in the borough of Westminster. It gets its name from Victoria Station, one of London’s biggest and busiest rail and underground stations, which was named after Queen Victoria. Not surprisingly, this central location is home to many attractions. Theatre lovers can check out a play at the Victoria Palace Theatre or the Apollo Victoria. If you like to shop, you can head to the department store, House of Fraser; it sits in a building that’s been around since 1872. And of course, Victoria is home to some of London’s most famous attractions, including Buckingham Palace and Hyde Park. After all that sightseeing, you might want to unwind with a drink and chat with your friends. We’ve compiled a list of the best wine bars in and near Victoria, London. So keep on reading and check out the options!