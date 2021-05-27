Cushman & Wakefield Appoints New EMEA Head of Asset Services Sustainability
Cushman & Wakefield has appointed James Woodhead to head its EMEA wide Asset Services sustainability and environmental, social & governance (ESG) consultancy. Woodhead is experienced in supporting corporates develop environmental strategies and improve energy performance across real estate portfolios to help realise their long-term environmental ambitions and targets. This includes developing energy demand and carbon emission reduction pathways for Net Zero. He has been at Cushman & Wakefield for three years.