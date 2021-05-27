Cushman & Wakefield Appoints New EMEA Head of Asset Services Sustainability

CWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.