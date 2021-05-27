The Part Of The Friends Set You Never Noticed Disappeared
Throughout its 10 seasons, "Friends" delivered hilarious jokes, tender moments, and a sprinkle of drama to keep things interesting. We followed the beloved gang of Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Ross (David Schwimmer), and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) as they grew from immature 20-somethings to accomplished and slightly more-mature 30-somethings, Fans finally got to catch up with the actors as they got back together for "Friends: The Reunion" on HBO Max.www.looper.com