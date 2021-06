This is a guest blog post co-written by Rajagopal Mahendran, Development Manager at the Optus IT Innovation Team. Optus is part of The Singtel group, which operates in one of the world’s fastest growing and most dynamic regions, with a presence in 21 countries. Optus provides not only core telecom services, but also an extensive range of digital solutions, including cloud, cybersecurity, and digital advertising to enterprises, as well as entertainment and mobile financial services to millions of consumers. Optus provides mobile communication services to over 10.4 million customers and broadband services to over 1.1 million homes and businesses. In addition, Optus Sport connects close to 1 million fans to Premier League, international football, and fitness content.