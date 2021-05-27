Utility Work Leads to Boone County Road Closure

BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Engineer Scott Kruse has announced that ongoing utility work will lead to a short-term road closure on the west side of Boone County:. Northern Natural Gas is working on a pipeline on A Avenue approximately 1/4 mile north of 260th street. They need to close the road today and have it remain closed through Sunday. They are expected to have all necessary road closure signage up by the end of the day today. Use cation in the area and avoid travel in that area. Large pieces of equipment will be on the roadway and the public will not be able to get through.