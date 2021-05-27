Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boone County, IA

Utility Work Leads to Boone County Road Closure

kwbg.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOONE, Iowa—Boone County Engineer Scott Kruse has announced that ongoing utility work will lead to a short-term road closure on the west side of Boone County:. Northern Natural Gas is working on a pipeline on A Avenue approximately 1/4 mile north of 260th street. They need to close the road today and have it remain closed through Sunday. They are expected to have all necessary road closure signage up by the end of the day today. Use cation in the area and avoid travel in that area. Large pieces of equipment will be on the roadway and the public will not be able to get through.

www.kwbg.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Traffic
City
Boone, IA
County
Boone County, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Signage#Road Work#West Side#Northern Natural Gas#Ongoing Utility Work#260th Street#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
Related
Boone County, IAkwbg.com

Boone County Attorney Releases Weekly Summary of Court Cases

BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Attorney Matthew Speers makes available a summary of the weekly court cases in Boone County. For the past week, the summary also included a request for public information regarding a defended that failed to appear for his court date. Roque David Perez-Blanco, 39 of Ames, Iowa was to appear to enter a guilty plea to a Class “B” Felony charge of Sex Abuse. The release indicates that a warrant was issued for his arrest. The release also asks for the public to notify their local law enforcement if they know the subject’s whereabouts. The non-emergency number for the Boone County Communications Center is 515-433-0527.
Jefferson, IAtheperrynews.com

Ogden man arrested in Jefferson on Boone County charge

An Ogden man was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in Jefferson, including blackening her eye and repeatedly striking her vehicle with his vehicle. Mark Douglas Haase, 34, of 525 N.E. Fourth St., Ogden, was arrested Sunday on a Boone County warrant for probation violation. In addition, the Jefferson...
Perry, IAtheperrynews.com

Suspicious fire set north of Perry Saturday night

A large wood pile was set on fire Saturday night along Iowa Highway 144 near the Angus curve, threatening a camper and pickup truck. No injuries were reported in the incident. The Perry Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire of unknown origin about 9:45 p.m. and controlled the blaze before it damaged property at 135 350th St. in rural Boone County.