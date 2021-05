May 6, 2021 - Mariposa County High School celebrated Staff Appreciation Week on May 3-7, 2021. To show its gratitude for the dedication MCHS staff members have given to students, families, and the entire school community during this very challenging year, the MCHS Academic Boosters Club on Monday, May 3, delivered thank you notes and $20 gift cards to local refreshment spots to teachers, aides, counselors, admins, office staff, custodians, and to the vice principal and principal.