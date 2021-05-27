newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lubbock, TX

Noon Notebook: Moonlight Musicals announces 2021 Season

By KCBD Staff
KCBD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Moonlight Musicals announces its 2021 Summer Season of productions titled Finding Family. The season includes The Sound of Music, by Rodgers and Hammerstein, June 10-26; Honk! Jr., by Anthony Drewe, July 8-17; In the Heights, by Lin-Manuel Miranda, August 5-21. From the hills of Austria to the streets of New York City, Moonlight Musicals invites you to become part of their family. Every story told emphasizes the undeniable bonds that family brings and how it shapes our lives. Have your family join their family and enjoy a safe production at the Moonlight Musicals Amphitheatre located in Mackenzie Park.

www.kcbd.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
South Plains, TX
Lubbock, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Lubbock, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodgers And Hammerstein#Notebook#New York City#Live Theatre#New Music#Music Production#Kcbd#Production Roles#Live Musical Theatre#Sound Of Music#Productions#Auditions#Titled Finding Family#Mackenzie Park#July#Honk#Musicals Announces#Austria
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Lubbock, TXPosted by
News/Talk KFYO

Comedian Tom Segura Is Coming To Lubbock

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences is on a roll when it comes to bringing in top talent to Lubbock. On Monday, The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Science announced that actor, comedian, and writer Tom Segura will be performing in Lubbock on January 23, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
FMX 94.5

Tom Segura Is Coming To Buddy Holly Hall

Tom Segura quietly booked a gig at Buddy Holly Hall, January 25, 2022, and tickets are will be available for presale in just a few days (May 19, 2021). This performance will take place in the Helen DeVitt Jones Theater at Buddy Holly Hall, which has limited seating, so if you are a big fan, you will want to grab up your tickets as soon as possible.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
FMX 94.5

Get the FMX App, Win Tickets to Corey Taylor’s Sold-Out Lubbock Show

One of your final chances to score tickets to see Corey Taylor live in Lubbock, Texas is coming up, and it's on us. This is simple: Download the FMX app. Make sure you turn contests notifications on. We'll send out an app alert on Tuesday, May 18th with an exclusive chance to register for a pair of tickets to Taylor's show in Lubbock. You'll be part of a select group who gets to enter, so your chances are much, much better than usual.
Lubbock, TXKCBD

BPMI Ladies Club to host Mother’s Day Tea Saturday, May 22

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Saturday, May 22, the BPMI Ladies Club Global will host its Mother’s Day Tea event at the Lubbock Science Spectrum from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Bring your daughter, niece, cousin, friend and dress alike to attend a special tea and fashion show. Tickets are...