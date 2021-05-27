Cancel
Boone, IA

Boone City Council to Consider Purchase of Downtown Property

 11 days ago

BOONE, Iowa—The Boone City Council will hold a Special Meeting on Friday afternoon to discuss and determine if they should proceed with the purchase of property in downtown Boone. The property is currently owned by American International Bridge, Inc. and is located at 628 Story Street. The location was the former Fareway Store and has housed a couple of restaurants. The property being considered for purchase includes the parking ramp and adjacent property to the east of the alley. The property has been unused for some time. Boone Mayor John Slight has said previously that it is one of the issues that draws repeated concerns and complaints from the community.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Street Parking#The Boone City Council#Fareway Store#The Council Chambers#Downtown Boone#Boone City Hall#Adjacent Property#Mayor#Community#Complaints
