Cleveland, OH

COVID-19 vaccinations at Cleveland State University's Wolstein Center end June 7

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio's mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Cleveland State University's Wolstein Center will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine during the clinic's 12th and final week. The clinic at the Wolstein Center, 2000 Prospect Ave., is open seven days a week. Walk-ins are welcome from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., or vaccination appointments can be reserved at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov (enter ZIP code 44115), or by calling 1-833-427-5634.

