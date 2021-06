St. Luke’s Episcopal Church has been striving to become the beloved community through initiatives and efforts centered around racial healing in our community and beyond. The parish’s latest endeavor in this area was led by its “Pathways” group, facilitated by the church’s deacon, the Rev. Bonnie Duckworth. The group spearheaded a member-wide campaign which garnered a total donation of $2,500 worth of books for the media center of Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Elementary School. The St. Luke’s Foundation also contributed to the campaign. All of the books purchased contain stories and images that reflect the diversity of students at Koontz. The idea for this project began in a Zoom gathering on racial diversity last fall.