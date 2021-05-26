Q&A With Mirakl CEO Adrien Nussenbaum

What watersports are on offer at Sandals, and what do you need to know to sell them? Katie McGonagle chats to Michael Clarke, group director of watersports at Sandals. A. I owned my own watersports business for years before starting as a manager for SuperClubs resorts. After a few years, I saw an advert for the opening of Beaches Resorts and I have now been working at Sandals and Beaches for 19 years. I started at Beaches Ocho Rios in 2002 then moved to Beaches Turks and Caicos. After that, I moved back to Jamaica and took on my current role as group director of watersports.