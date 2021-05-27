newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

LISTEN: How Poet Porsha Olayiwola Reimagines And Repairs History

By Morgan Springer
Posted by 
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Poet Porsha Olayiwola uses Afrofuturism to look back at history. “It’s reimagining, it’s reconciling, it’s inserting magic in a way that feels like something might live forever,” she told NEXT. Olayiwola is the Boston poet laureate and a fellow with the Academy of American Poets. In 2019, she released her...

www.wnpr.org
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
427
Followers
639
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dorothy Dandridge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Poet Laureate#Reparations#Afrofuturism#Afrofuturistic#Poet Porsha Olayiwola#Book#Dorothy Dips#History#Boston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Books & Literature
Related
Books & LiteratureApartment Therapy

“Reading Rainbow” Host LeVar Burton Is Starting a Book Club for Adults

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If the PBS classic “Reading Rainbow” defined your childhood and helped foster your love of books, you’re no doubt loving the recent LeVaraissance, thanks to the internet’s pleas to make the show’s longtime host, LeVar Burton, Alex Trebek’s successor on “Jeopardy.” So far, Burton is slated to join as an upcoming guest host, but in the interim, book lovers of all ages will be thrilled to know that Burton is taking on a new role, because he just launched his first-ever digital book club.
Books & Literatureinews.co.uk

Second Place by Rachel Cusk, review: A feverish look at genius and the male gaze

Second place: those two words might conjure very different ideas depending on whose head they are rolling through. For M, the narrator of Rachel Cusk’s latest novel, “‘Second place’ pretty much summed up how I felt about myself and my life… I could never win.” For her husband Tony, “it doesn’t mean that. It means parallel world. Alternative reality”. Some privileges run soul-deep.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Salon

10 famous authors and their moms

Ernest Hemingway at his home Cuba, late 1940s. (Courtesy of Ernest Hemingway Photograph Collection/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum Boston) This story originally appeared on Mental Floss. In honor of Mother's Day, read up on the women who provided support, inspiration, words of wisdom — and sometimes tough love...
MinoritiesSlate

ACT UP History and Queer Portraits

This month, Christina, Bryan, and Rumaan are joined by Sarah Schulman, whose new book Let the Record Show sets out to correct inaccurate representations of ACT UP New York, its tactics, and its philosophy of direct action in response to the AIDS epidemic. Then they discuss three collections of photographs of LGBTQ people. Who are they for, and will they be seen by the people who need them most?
Books & LiteraturePosted by
North Dallas Gazette

NDG BookReview: ‘Footnotes’ recounts the lives of pivotal Black artists

You can’t see where the roar is coming from. But you can hear it, and that’s what matters. The role was made for you, you hit every line and note, the audience loved you – and now the roar of cheers and applause is yours. How long does the standing ovation last? How hard do they clap? As in the new book “Footnotes” by Caseen Gaines, how long will your star stay aloft?
Books & Literaturelhvc.com

May book review: A Musical Affair

The Courier is partnering with Inkberry Books again, and I've got quite the story for you. The minute I realized that Carrie Jane Knowles was the author (she wrote another excellent book that I reviewed, The Inevitable Past), I was instantly excited to read A Musical Affair. It's excellent, engaging,...
Books & LiteratureWashington Post

20 books to read this summer

All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake. NONFICTION | Knowing her daughter was about to be sold, Rose, enslaved in 1850s South Carolina, handed her 9-year-old a cotton bag of keepsakes. That heirloom, passed from one generation to the next, led Miles, a MacArthur fellow and historian, to re-create the trajectory of Rose’s descendants. Faced with inadequate records, the author uses the bag’s contents to conjure a mosaic of Black women’s lives during and after slavery. (Available June 8)
Books & LiteratureBoston Globe

A memoir-as-mixtape, an art exhibit of book illustrations, and new prose poems about the healing arts

G’Ra Asim sees in his little brother a shadow of his former self, a kid struggling “to envision a future in which a person such as he can fit comfortably into a ruthlessly competitive, anti-intellectual, anti-black society.” As a form of “sibling-to-sibling pep talk,” Asim addresses his brother Gyasi, 14 years his junior, in his warm and wide-ranging debut “Boyz n the Void: a mixtape to my brother” (Beacon). With each chapter grounded to a particular song, the book is an electric and illuminating blend of critical and cultural theory, memoir, and music enthusiasm, as he guides his brother about race, power, masculinity, creativity, and resistance. Raised by a writer and a playwright, Asim describes his household growing up as a “fecund micro-bohemia situated incongruously within a warzone,” and he finds that “punk’s snarling skepticism activated, empowered, and validated me.” The book swoops fluidly between Didion, Ellison, Emerson, Anti-Flag and Operative Ivy; between Hegel, Arendt, Minor Threat, and The Bachelorette. The result is the welcome feeling of the older brother’s arm around you, asking, have you heard this song? Have you read this book? Which is another way of saying: I know what you’re going through, let me show you what helped.
Books & LiteratureMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: The spellbinding 'Revival Season' makes Monica West an author to watch

- - - Monica West's "Revival Season" is an emotionally fecund and spellbinding debut novel. The book opens with a Black family on a road trip through the American South during the summer of 2018. The Hortons leave their home in Texas in search of souls to save and bodies to heal. The family is helmed by a wounded healer, Samuel, a prizefighter turned pastor who rules his home with an iron fist. Joanne, his wife, is a prisoner in her marriage who bears the brunt of her husband's emotional and physical abuse. The elder son, Caleb, is eager to mold himself in his domineering father's image. Hannah, the youngest child, has cerebral palsy. Hannah's disability is a kind of liability for the curative powers from which Papa derives his reputation and on whose earning power the family depends. The story is deftly narrated by Miriam, a 15-year-old girl who is wrestling with her father's brutality, her faith in God, her mother's unraveling and the revelation of her own healing powers.
Books & Literaturegoodhousekeeping.com

The Best Poetry Books to Challenge and Inspire You

Now more than ever, the world needs poetry. There's something about verse that speaks to the essential life force that electrifies the human spirit, that universal humanity inside all of us that sparks to life when we see a rainbow, a baby smiles at us or we see someone we love unexpectedly emerging from a crowd of strangers. Whether we've realized it yet or not, we all crave communion with the wonder of the world, even if the specific moments or images that bring that need to the surface are unique to each individual. Poetry, perhaps more than even the best books (of other kinds, including fiction and non fiction), can awaken us to the human condition and help us reflect on our role within it.
Books & LiteratureHouston Chronicle

Book World: Jennifer Weiner understands women. Her new novel, 'That Summer,' shows us why.

- - - Jennifer Weiner's latest novel, "That Summer," is a #MeToo story; but, in a broader sense, every one of the 15 novels Weiner has written could be described as "me, too" stories. Her heroines are almost always smart, self-deprecating underdogs who haven't been "seen" by the world. Some feel alienated from the normative roles of wife and mother. ("Me, too," think many of Weiner's readers.) Others feel bad about being "plus size" in a world where a woman, still, can never be too thin. ("Me, too.") Still others feel cosmically lonely, or invisible, or ashamed that they have to reach for a pill or another glass of wine to get through the day. ("Me, too," "Me, too," Me, too.")
Books & LiteratureMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: Rachel Cusk's 'Second Place' goes to some profoundly insightful places

- - - One afternoon in Paris, a woman called M meets the devil on a train. After this experience, M says, "the evil that usually lies undisturbed beneath the surface of things rose up and disgorged itself over every part of life." By beginning her 11th novel "Second Place" this way, Rachel Cusk shows that after the confessionalism of the Outline trilogy, she's reembraced artifice and abstraction. "Second Place" digs beneath the subjects of Cusk's previous books - marriage, male privilege and motherhood - and engages with the murkier and more interesting relationship of art and evil.
Books & LiteratureWicked Local

BOOK REVIEW: 20 Summers guest author Damon Young holds nothing back in memoir

In writing his illuminating memoir “What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Blacker,” Damon Young explains, “I wrote this book to examine and discover the ‘whys’ of my life instead of continuing to allow the ‘whats’ to dominate and fog my memories.” According to Young, the book is a “series of attempts to find some solidity and lucidity in the relentless absurdity of existing while black in America.”
Books & Literaturekcrw.com

Domenico Ingenito: 'Beholding Beauty: Saʿdi of Shiraz and the Aesthetics of Desire in Medieval Persian Poetry'

Domenico Ingenito speaks about the ecstatic poetry of Saʿdi, a 13th-century Persian literary master overlooked for far too long. Called a king of poets in his own time, his unstudied lyrical connections between eroticism, spirituality, and politics have never been given the attention they deserve, but now is a time to understand his concept of openness to beauty and gender fluidity. Ingenito discusses being a spectator of the world and pushing the boundaries of perception.
Books & Literaturebleedingcool.com

The Girl From the Sea: YA Graphic Novel Out in Time for Pride Month

Molly Knox Ostertag, the acclaimed author of The Witch Boy trilogy has a new contemporary standalone graphic novel story with a magical twist. The Girl From the Sea is about family, romance, and first love while tackling issues like anxiety and coming out with a light touch. The Young Adult graphic novel comes out on June 1st, in time for Pride Month.
Books & Literaturewdiy.org

'Dead Souls' Is A Smart Book, In Some Ways A Good One — Also, It's Unreadable

In a scene close to the end of the English poet and publisher Sam Riviere's debut novel Dead Souls, a twice-disgraced poetry plagiarist named Solomon Wiese explains that, before he got expelled from the literary establishment, he never listened when people complimented his work. In the sycophantic poetry community, Wiese declares, praise springs from "monstrous insincerity," and is, therefore, deadly. As a critic who strives to be completely honest, I can't help but take this proclamation as a bit of an insult — what am I, chopped liver? — but still, I know it holds truth. In general, I feel similarly toward Dead Souls. Riviere is sharp and funny, and he fills his novel with insights that are both rude and correct. It is undeniably a smart book, and, in certain ways, a good one. That said, it is unreadable.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Poetry Is Beautiful Because It Is Fleeting

I was shocked to discover, when I sat down to write this piece, that I have read 16 poetry collections so far in 2021. Sixteen! After thinking for almost ten minutes, I could remember 11 of them, but I had to dig into my reading spreadsheet to remind myself of the other five. This isn’t because these books weren’t memorable or moving. In fact, I gave 12 of those collections four stars, and one even got five stars (I rarely give books five stars). I three-stared the reaming three, which means I enjoyed them quite a bit, even though I did not love them.
Books & Literaturespectrumnews1.com

Author Roxane Gay launches imprint Roxane Gay Books

NEW YORK (AP) — Roxane Gay's latest project is an imprint that will release the kinds of books she likes to read. The author of such works as “Bad Feminist” and “Hunger” is teaming up with Grove Atlantic on Roxane Gay Books, which will publish three books a year. Gay has worked for years with Grove, which in 2014 released her debut novel “An Untamed State.” She also has long been interested in promoting other writers, whether through her Medium magazine Gay or through her Audacious Book Club.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

7 of the Best 2020 Nonfiction Books

This list some of the best 2020 nonfiction books was originally published in our nonfiction newsletter, True Story. Sign up for it here to get nonfiction news, reviews, deals, and more!. It’s been a ridic year, but a TON of amazing books came out this year. Before we start looking...