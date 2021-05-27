Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio-based Cruising Kitchens creates custom electric tap truck for Karbach Brewing

By Nina Rangel
San Antonio Current
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust in time for festival season, San Antonio-based Cruising Kitchens, a developer of custom mobile kitchens, has debuted a one-of-a-kind mobile taproom for Karbach Brewing. The new draft truck features exterior keg taps, automatic gull-wing doors and a generator that enables it to charge while in use or at the brewery, MySA reports. The keg-on-wheels resides at the Karbach Brewing facility in Houston, but the brewery plans to deploy it to events all across the Lone Star State this summer.

www.sacurrent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
San Antonio, TX
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Trucks#Food Drink#Mobile#Cruising Kitchens#Mysa#Flavor Friday Newsletter#Custom Mobile Kitchens#Kitchen Trucks#Antonio Based Cruising#Karbach Followers#Exterior Keg Taps#Vintage#Container Trailers#Beer Fans#Rat Rods#Automatic Gull Wing Doors#San Antonio Based
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Lifestyleflicksandfood.com

2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels Offering Great Summer Deals

2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels, Rivercenter & Riverwalk, want You to Explore San Antonio This Summer with the Family Room Times Two Package. 2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels, The San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter and The San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk are offering a 50% discount on adjoining double queen rooms when you book a king room on their new Family Room Times Two package. Offering the perfect family getaway this summer– just pack your bags, tell the kids, and get ready to experience San Antonio to the fullest.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

South Side San Antonio sisters, 10 and 11, launch colorful, successful craft business

Most kids make colorful picture frames and charm bracelets at summer camp or for Mother’s Day. Bella and Ruby Cortez make such crafts their business. Since August, the South Side siblings have been doing that business as the Crafty Cortez Sisters (@craftycortezsisters on Facebook and Instagram), a couple of tween entrepreneurs with an eye for handicrafts and the bottom line that would make Martha Stewart proud.
San Antonio Current

San Antonio-based grocery store H-E-B dropping fee for curbside pickup Texas

Beloved Texas-based grocery chain H-E-B may gain a few more fans with the news that it will no longer charge the $4.95 fee for curbside pickup orders. There’s a catch, of course: to receive free pickup, shoppers must have a basket that's at least $35 before taxes and before any discounts, promotions or coupons. Orders less than $35 will include a $2.95 small-basket surcharge.
San Antonio, TXLaredo Morning Times

10 questions with Liz Burt about keeping downtown San Antonio fun

Her job is all about energizing downtown San Antonio with fun, but Liz Burt doesn't play around when it comes to championing for her city. As Centro San Antonio's Director of Urban Activation + Play, Burt is in charge of connecting the downtown area to engaging and innovative experiences. Some of her recent work includes trash talk hijinks in which motion detectors were attached to garbage receptacles in a park to cheer on passersby who tossed their garbage. During the holidays, downtown streets looked like a winter wonderland thanks to a surprise project that doused the area in faux snow flurries.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

Two San Antonio chefs to appear on Food Network's 'Chopped'

Two San Antonio chefs will get a shot at making magic from a mystery box of ingredients on the Food Network show “Chopped” this month. Geronimo López of the Peruvian-Asian restaurant Botika at the Pearl will compete Tuesday, pitting his skills against three other chefs in an episode called “Taco Brawl.” López couldn’t say much of anything else about the brawl, but the chefs will compete to impress celebrity judges with tacos they make from a random box of ingredients for a chance to win $10,000.
San Antonio, TXKENS 5

'Tails of the Alamo City' First-of-its-kind guide to benefit military working dogs | Mission SA

SAN ANTONIO — A retired Air Force Colonel is helping Military City USA live up to its name. She's teaming up with another photographer to support our nation’s K9 heroes. Retired Colonel Janet Deltuva says she pursued her passion for photography after serving as a deputy surgeon general in the Air Force. She’s now the owner of Janet Deltuva of Ares and Emzy Photography where she photographs animals.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
San Antonio, TXTexas Monthly

Three Breweries That Take Their Barbecue Seriously

The craft beer and barbecue movements in Texas have grown hand in hand over the past decade. Despite the similar devotion of their fans and dedication of their practitioners, however, they haven’t exactly had a symbiotic relationship but for the occasional barbecue truck parked outside of a brewery. San Antonio’s Granary ’Cue & Brew, which opened in 2012, received national acclaim for its handcrafted beers and barbecue before closing in 2019. Over the years, other notable operations serving both items appeared on the Texas scene, including Cowtown Brewing Co., in Fort Worth, and Brick Vault Brewery and Barbecue, in Marathon. The natural progression has since continued, with more brewers pairing their pints with smoked meats, spurred in part by the pandemic. (Barbecue proved particularly resilient during the dining restrictions, while craft beer production fell for the first time in recent history.) Here are three joints that do both well.
San Antonio, TXPosted by
LatinX Cultura

Frida Kahlo’s Oasis at San Antonio botanical garden

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (SAN ANTONIO, Texas) From May through November 2, A "Fida Kahlo Oasis" exhibit will be on display at the San Antonio botanical garden. An unused area in the garden was transformed into an oasis with pictures, portraits and facts of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera’s home, according to KSAT.
Texas StateMidland Reporter-Telegram

H-E-B is now offering free Curbside pickup across Texas

H-E-B announced some great news for Texans on Monday. The San Antonio-based grocery chain is now offering free curbside pickup at all H-E-B stores in Texas, according to a news release on Monday. There will no longer be a $4.95 curbside pickup fee in orders with a minimum purchase of $35.