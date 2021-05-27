San Antonio-based Cruising Kitchens creates custom electric tap truck for Karbach Brewing
Just in time for festival season, San Antonio-based Cruising Kitchens, a developer of custom mobile kitchens, has debuted a one-of-a-kind mobile taproom for Karbach Brewing. The new draft truck features exterior keg taps, automatic gull-wing doors and a generator that enables it to charge while in use or at the brewery, MySA reports. The keg-on-wheels resides at the Karbach Brewing facility in Houston, but the brewery plans to deploy it to events all across the Lone Star State this summer.www.sacurrent.com