Democrats candidates in Florida jockey for 2022 races ahead of GOP-controlled redistricting

TALLAHASSEE — Democrats in Florida and across the country were relieved when U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy decided not to run for U.S. Senate in 2022, avoiding a potentially messy and costly primary between her and U.S. Rep. Val Demings, a fellow Central Florida Democrat who jumped in the race hoping to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

The move was rare among Florida Democrats, who have either lept into other congressional or statewide races or are heavily considering it, leading to a domino effect that could reduce their numbers in the Legislature, especially after the GOP-led chamber redraws congressional and legislative maps next year.

The political cost to Democrats could be great. Republicans hold a 16-10 edge over Democrats in Florida’s U.S. House delegation, and with an even more GOP-friendly map and an additional congressional district as a result of the U.S. Census they could help flip the U.S. House, where Democrats hold a thin 219-211 advantage.

Republican groups are already readying a push to redraw districts to favor the GOP. Carlos Trujillo, a Miami Republican and former state lawmaker who served on redistricting committees and later served in the Trump administration, is heading up Democracy Now, a conservative nonprofit aimed at educating lawmakers on the process.

Florida Democrats are still reeling from their performance in 2020 when they lost two congressional seats, one state Senate seat and five state House seats, as former President Donald Trump won Florida by 3% despite losing the overall race, a veritable landslide in a state that regularly produces razor-thin margins in top races.

Now, they’re gearing up for a cycle against a relatively popular governor in Ron DeSantis, whose job approval rating was 55% in a poll commissioned by the Florida Chamber of Commerce earlier this month. At the same time, the Florida Democratic Party must deal with money struggles – the party briefly dropped health insurance for staffers at the beginning of the year – as well as chronic problems that weighed the party down in 2020.

Those issues include being tagged as socialists, especially in South Florida where Trump ate into a historic Democratic stronghold in Miami-Dade County, home to the Cuban refugee community. It happened after Democrats failed to engage early with South Florida Hispanics.

“We’re not going to be in a place where you can be competitive if we win Dade by seven or eight points,” said Steve Schale, a Tallahassee-based Democratic strategist. “You have to address that problem. You have to address the fact that Republicans have a robust voter registration effort, and we really don’t.”

Many Democrats, alarmed at the inroads Republicans have made in voter registration in recent years, reducing the Democrats’ 400,000 voter advantage to 134,000 as of November 2020, are turning their focus to signing up new voters and keeping them engaged ahead of the next election.

Recruiting candidates

Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, had been floated as a potential gubernatorial candidate by progressives but opted against a run to focus on registering voters. But she’s also concerned the national attention on the high-profile races for governor, U.S. Senate and U.S. House will deplete Democrats’ bench for down-ballot races in the Legislature.

“One of my biggest concerns is recruiting for the state House because it’s going to be a domino effect of people running for these other seats that become open because of these congressional seats,’' she said. “And I want to make sure there’s good Democrats still in the Legislature, too.”

Despite DeSantis’ popularity, the race for his seat has enticed U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a former Republican Florida governor turned Democrat from Tampa, and possibly Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who plans to announce her decision on the race on Tuesday, June 1.

Crist’s run has shaken up state House Democrats, however, as Rep. Ben Diamond of St. Petersburg, slated to become House Democratic Leader after the 2022 elections, entered the race to replace Crist, leaving a gap in the leadership role that usually organizes races for House Democratic candidates.

Rep. Ramon Alexander, D-Tallahassee, was chosen to replace him in the role earlier this month, but the effect of sitting lawmakers entering races for higher office could reduce Democrats’ ability to fight any gerrymandering efforts by Republicans when the redistricting process begins.

In South Florida, two Democratic state lawmakers – Sen. Perry Thurston of Fort Lauderdale and Rep. Omari Hardy of West Palm Beach – have joined the race to replace U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, who died on April 6. A third, Sen. Bobby Powell of West Palm Beach, is considering joining the race as well.

The race to replace Hastings is a special election set for Jan. 11, and Thurston will have to resign to run for an office that would overlap with his current position. The same goes for Powell if he jumps in, which would diminish the Democrats’ numbers in the Senate further just as the redistricting session gets underway in January.

In Central Florida, Demings’ entrance in the U.S. Senate race has enticed state Sen. Randolph Bracy, D-Orlando, and former Orange-Osceola state attorney Aramis Ayala into a primary fight to replace her. Bracy said he doesn’t think the reduced numbers will affect the Democrats’ ability to push back on any potential Republican attempts to gerrymander districts.

“We’ll have an input but they still control both chambers,” Bracy said.

And Politico reported this week state Sen. Annette Taddeo of Miami could get in the gubernatorial race as well, which would pit her against her former running mate, as she ran as the lieutenant governor candidate on Crist’s failed campaign for governor in 2014. It would also leave an open state Senate seat in Miami-Dade that Republican have previously held.

Tilting the scales?

Despite the Fair Districts amendments passed by voters in 2010, which prohibit gerrymandering to favor a political party or candidate, there still could be a threat of tilting the scales to help Republicans.

Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, and House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, have said they’ll follow the law, including the Fair Districts amendments. But all but one of the Florida Supreme Court justices that struck down the Republicans’ maps in the previous decade are gone, replaced by conservatives by DeSantis, so the new court would be more likely to uphold maps with a GOP tilt.

As Democratic candidates jostle for position and the party attempts to get back to the basics of fundraising, registering voters and boosting turnout, Republicans are bashing each new entrant to a high-profile race. The Republican Party of Florida set up a website slamming Demings and other congressional candidates for being “devoted to (Speaker of the House Nancy) Pelosi’s socialist agenda.”

The attack is a stark contrast to the lack of organized rebukes from Democrats of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fort Walton Beach, who is being investigated by the FBI for sex trafficking a minor. Gaetz was a top adviser to DeSantis, who has said little about the scandal.

In fact, DeSantis, boosted by high approval ratings and minimal political flak from Democrats, has governed with more of an eye toward a 2024 GOP primary for president than any worries over a Democratic challenge for reelection in 2022.

He’s pushed for major legislation an issues that excite the Trump-wing of the GOP, such as Big Tech regulations, vaccine passport bans and an election law making it harder to vote by mail. Republican legislative leaders delivered on nearly every one of his top priorities.

Schale, though, said DeSantis isn’t a political juggernaut, and could be defeated – if Democrats address the issues that have doomed them in the past.

“There’s nothing that says where DeSantis is today is permanent. Part of (defeating him) is going to be the campaign that’s run against him,” Schale said. “We have to make our own luck on a lot of this stuff.”

