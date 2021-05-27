newsbreak-logo
Whitmer Announces School Funding Priorities

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday what her funding priorities are for K-12 education.

The proposed budget would eliminate the funding gap that has existed for many years.

“With the resources we have available to us thanks to federal aid and a state surplus, we can making lasting, transformative investments in our kids and schools that will have positive impacts for generations,” said Gov. Whitmer.

The framework announced today by Gov. Whitmer puts hundreds of millions of dollars toward student academic recovery and mental health, with funding to attract and retain teachers, school psychologists, counselors, social workers, and nurses.

Under Gov. Whitmer’s revised proposal, all districts and charter schools would receive $8,692 in base per-student aid from the state. That is $581, or 7%, more for most.

Districts at the top end would get an additional $163, or a nearly 2% increase.

An existing $418 gap between lower- and higher-funded schools would be fully closed.

The $664 million in proposed spending was outlined as part of a $2.6 billion plan to spend surplus state revenues and a portion of federal COVID-19 relief funding.

Whitmer proposed giving schools $500 million to hire and retain more teachers, psychologists, social workers, counselors and nurses, and to relieve student loans for mental health workers and nurses in high-need districts. Another $500 million would be used to upgrade school infrastructure.

