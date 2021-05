Blunt, Klobuchar Introduce Legislation to Protect Adopted Children. WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senators Roy Blunt (Mo.) and Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), co-chairs of the Congressional Coalition on Adoption, announced that they have reintroduced the Safe Home Act to protect adopted children from unregulated custody transfers (UCT). This legislation would add UCTs to the federal definition of child abuse and neglect under the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act. UCTs occur when parents transfer custody of their adopted child outside of the child welfare system – without background checks, home studies, or supervision – increasing the likelihood that the child will experience neglect, exploitation, or physical, emotional, or sexual abuse. Companion legislation in the House was introduced by U.S. Representatives Jim Langevin (R.I.) and Don Bacon (Neb.).