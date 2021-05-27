newsbreak-logo
Mariposa County, CA

Mariposa County Fire Response Log

By ohtadmin
mariposagazette.com
 4 days ago

• EMS - 2 • Fires - 3 • Public Assists - 1 • Auto Collisions - 2 Mariposa County Fire Department supports the county with 13 volunteer stations located throughout the county. If you are 18 years of age and possess a valid CA driver’s license, we would love to hear from you! Positions are available for fire/medical and various support duties. No experience necessary – we will train you! Please call (209) 966-4330 today for more information! ...

www.mariposagazette.com
Mariposa County, CAmariposagazette.com

News and notes from the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office

Here are some of the highlights from the recent booking reports at the Mariposa County Jail. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. May 3 - Dakota Ann Moore, 29, Mariposa, was arrested for violation of probation. • Ashley Sierra Chupinski, 32, Mariposa, was arrested for two counts of DUI. • Brandon Wayne Tracy, 29, Jamestown, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in prison. • Sara Lynn Fonseca, 39, Mariposa, was arrested f...
Mariposa County, CAsierranewsonline.com

Message from the Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Coordinator for John C. Fremont

For National Wildfire Awareness Month, Nanette Wardle, our Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Manager, asks, when a disaster strikes are you ready?. For the past seventy years, John C. Fremont Healthcare District has provided critical emergency and medical care to Mariposa County residents. As the only hospital in the county, we are prepared to address all types of emergencies and disasters.
Mariposa County, CAmariposagazette.com

Six arrested following illegal grow raid in North County

These photos show the growing operations which were busted last week in Northern Mariposa County. Photos courtesy Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. A major illegal marijuana grow was put out of business last week by the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, on May 5, two search warrants...
Mariposa County, CAmariposagazette.com

County man agrees to pay $950,000 for starting fire

Mariposa County resident John “Jack” Welch has agreed to pay $950,000 to settle a claim by the United States against him for damages resulting from a 2016 wildfire that burned nearly 100 acres of National Forest land, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced recently. According to the settlement, federal...
mariposagazette.com

Are you prepared for disaster?

For the past 70 years, the John C. Fremont (JCF) Healthcare District has provided critical emergency and medical care to Mariposa County residents. As the only hospital in the county, we are prepared to address all types of emergencies and disasters. Wardle: As the emergency and disaster preparedness coordinator for...
Mariposa County, CAmariposagazette.com

Heavy equipment operators extinguish fire, save homes

DJ Huskey (left) and Chaz Goff pose for a portrait on a masticator that helped starve a one-acre forest fire and prevent it from damaging homes in the Ponderosa Basin last week. “It was burning like it was July,” Huskey said. Photos by Allen LamanThat doesn’t look right. DJ Huskey...
California Stategoldrushcam.com

Mariposa County DA Joins Petition with 35 California District Attorney’s Requesting the CDCR Repeal the Emergency Regulations Awarding Additional Credits to Over 76,000 State Prison Inmates

May 13, 2021 – MARIPOSA, CA – Mariposa County District Attorney Walter Wall announced today that he has joined Anne Marie Schubert and 35 Elected District. Attorneys across California, in filing a petition with the Secretary of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) requesting the repeal of temporary emergency regulations awarding additional credits to over 76,000 state prison inmates.
Mariposa County, CAmariposagazette.com

IN BRIEF

Those interested in the Ferguson Rock Slide construction can view the project’s updates online. The rock slide came crashing down on a portion of Highway 140 in April 2006, with an additional slide in the area occurring in 2015. Talus removal began in early April and is currently underway. The...
Mariposa County, CAmariposagazette.com

And the survey says …

Tara Fouch-MooreAs many of you many know, the Southern Sierra Miwuk Nation (also known as our nonprofit American Indian Council of Mariposa County) has been seeking federal acknowledgment since 1982… that’s nearly 40 years!. In 2018, the Office of Federal Acknowledgment (OFA) presented our tribe a Proposed Finding to deny...
Mariposa County, CAmariposagazette.com

Variant from UK now in county

The U.K. Covid-19 variant, also known as the B117 strain, has finally made an appearance in Mariposa County. On May 6 the Mariposa County Public Health Department (MCPHD) received results back from a sample sent to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) identifying the variant of concern. “So that...
Mariposa County, CASierra Star

Cal Fire suspends burning below 2,000 feet elevation, reminds about defensible space

Cal Fire has suspended all burning below the 2,000-foot elevation in Madera and Mariposa counties effective May 1. Burning is allowed above the 2,000-foot elevation with valid permits only, the Cal Fire Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit announced. Permits can be obtained at a Cal Fire station. Mariposa County residents can also obtain a permit by visiting burnpermit.fire.ca.gov. Mariposa County residents must contact Mariposa County Air Pollution Control for additional permit requirements.
Mariposa County, CAmariposagazette.com

Structure fire reported Tuesday morning

A structure fire was reported on Tuesday morning in Mariposa County, though few details were known as of our press time. The fire was toned out around 11:15 a.m. to the 6000 block of Chowchilla Mountain Road in the Ponderosa Basin. The initial call, according to emergency scanner traffic, was...
Mariposa County, CAmariposagazette.com

Vaccination apathy holds county back, officials say

Mariposa County was eligible to move into the Yellow Tier this week, however, Covid-19 vaccination rates are not within 5 percent of the state, holding the county steadily in the Orange Tier. Reported by Kristina Allen, the deputy director of the Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA), to the Mariposa...
Mariposa County, CAsierranewsonline.com

State Route 49 Repaving Project

MARIPOSA — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will improve driving conditions by repairing and repaving State Route 49 from the Mariposa/Madera county line to the Route 49/Route 140 south junction in Mariposa. The $20.75 million project – awarded to Teichert Construction of Roseville, CA – is scheduled to begin...
Merced Sun-Star

$20.75M project to improve section of Highway 49 in Mariposa County, Caltrans says

The California Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced a project to repave more than 34 miles of road along Highway 49 in Mariposa County. The $20.75 million project, which has been awarded to Teichert Construction out of Roseville, will improve conditions by repaving and rehabilitating 34.6 lane miles of the highway from the Madera/Mariposa County line to the Highway 49 and Highway 140 junction in Mariposa, according to a Caltrans news release.