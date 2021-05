Update – 30/03/2021 – The Intel 11th Gen Processors have been released! Click here to find a retailer. The CPU, or central processing unit, is one of the most important hardware components in your gaming rig. Most people prioritize it as the second most essential hardware consideration, with only the GPU having more of an impact on your overall gaming experience. This makes sense as the GPU manages the quality, resolution, and frame rates of your PC games. However, contrary to many people’s beliefs, the CPU plays an intricate role in how well your PC runs games, making it worth finding the best CPU for gaming.