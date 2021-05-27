Charles Elbert Sizemore

This story is an excerpt from a column in the November 2016 issue of the American Philatelist, Our Story by Scott English titled New and Old Friends, and Meeting a Legend. In 2010, the American Philatelic Society established the Charles J. Peterson Philatelic Lifetime Achievement Award to honor two-time Luff Award winner Charles Peterson. The award recognizes a lifetime commitment to research and education. The 2016 Peterson Award recipient is Charles A. Fricke, an APS member since 1954. Charles acquired his first stamp in 1929, a 2-cent stamp featuring George Rogers Clark (Scott 651) — and that stamp is still one of his prized possessions today. He estimates he has written more than 1,000 published articles and 200 articles accepted, but not yet published. His works have appeared in more than 35 philatelic journals and publications and five newspapers.