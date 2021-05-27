newsbreak-logo
Charles Elbert Sizemore

Kingsport Times-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Elbert Sizemore, 81, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Monday, May 24, 2021 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his mother and father: Ad & Emma Sizemore; wife: Kay Sizemore; and sister: Rita Ann Riddle. He is survived by his 4 children: Karen...

