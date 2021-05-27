newsbreak-logo
Facebook won’t remove posts claiming COVID-19 is human-made

By Associated Press
Chicago Sun-Times
 3 days ago
Facebook says it will no longer remove claims that COVID-19 is human-made or manufactured “in light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts.”. There is rising pressure worldwide to investigate the origins of the pandemic, including the possibility that it came from...

