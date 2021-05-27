newsbreak-logo
Kentucky State

Prison visits to resume next month in Kentucky

By Associated Press
wnky.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky will reopen its prisons to visitors starting next month as the COVID-19 vaccination rate has risen among inmates. Visitations will resume the week of June 20 at Department of Corrections and Juvenile Justice facilities. Beshear said Tuesday that more than 75% of adult inmates in state custody have been vaccinated. The state halted in-person visits more than a year ago in response to the pandemic. Visitors must be vaccinated and will be expected to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Meanwhile, the state reported 440 new coronavirus cases and 19 more virus-related deaths Wednesday.

