9 Refreshing Provence Rosés

Co-Founders Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power Toast to Their Loyal Community with their First DTC Exclusive Wine. – Today, the clean and transparent wine brand Avaline, co-founded by Cameron Diaz (Wellness author: The Body Book, The Longevity Book) and Katherine Power (Who What Wear, Versed Skincare, Merit), released Sparkling Rosé, a limited edition wine exclusively available on drinkavaline.com. Like all of Avaline’s wines, the Sparkling Rosé is made with organic grapes, vegan-friendly and free of unwanted extras like colors and concentrates. The new wine is sold in easy-to-carry (and even easier to drink), 375ml bottles that you can pour, sip and enjoy all summer long. A must-have for any afternoon picnic, lazy pool day or garden party, the Sparkling Rosé is the perfect complement to fresh-cut blooms.