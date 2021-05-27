newsbreak-logo
The Latest Shortage: Fireworks – But Not for Reasons We Might Guess

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s A Fireworks Shortage… But Not for the Reasons We Might Think…. This summer should be pretty great, as many American are expected to be fully vaccinated – which means we can, mostly, take off our masks and gather in public, like we used to, pre-pandemic. But there’s one new...

The global chip shortage: What caused it, how long will it last?

Analysts offer observations on why it happened, the industries that will and won't be prioritized and what to expect in the short term. Manufacturing is making a comeback in most industries after languishing during the pandemic and supplies of chips—used to operate most devices—are in short supply. The shortage is being felt acutely in the automotive industry and will for as long as two years, analysts say.
Pallet Shortage Problem Might Carry on for Rest of 2021

Although conversations are occurring within the North American and global horticulture industry relative to the current acute pallet shortages, a statement from the United Fresh Produce Association and other industry organizations warns that many do not yet realize the factors impacting the situation and the potential scope of the issue, including the availability of produce and other specialty crops to consumers.
Tyson Blames Latest Chicken Shortage on Roosters

By now, you may have noticed there's not as much poultry available as there might be under more normal circumstances. That's left some chicken chains, who you'd think would have a handle on this sort of thing, in a tough spot when it comes to ensuring continuous supply of their signature products.
Lumber Gauge Finally Slips in Further Sign Boom May Be Easing

(Bloomberg) -- A gauge of lumber prices has dropped from records for the first time in months, adding to signs that a historic rally may be ebbing. A benchmark of Western spruce, pine and fir lumber prices declined for the first time in 18 weeks, CIBC analyst Hamir Patel said Friday in a note titled “Lumber Pricing Decline Now Clearly Underway,” citing data from trade publication Random Lengths.
Where’s the Pandemic-Fueled Bicycle Boom Headed? Industry Insiders Weigh In

In March 2020, shortly after COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic and states ordered lockdowns, nationwide sales of bicycles suddenly doubled from the same period a year earlier, according to the market research company NPD Group. With almost the entire population shut out of office buildings, schools and shops, a lot of people picked up biking as a hobby or a new mode of transportation to get from point A to point B.
3 Reasons Applied Materials Is More Than Just a Chip Shortage Stock

A global shortage of semiconductors -- basic building blocks for everything from high-tech services to autos to household appliances -- is reverberating through the economy. For semiconductor manufacturing equipment providers like Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), it's a good time to be in business. Chip fabricators are scrambling to keep up with orders and are trying to expand their production, which means strong demand for equipment. In fact, Applied Materials just posted record quarterly sales and signaled growth will continue at a torrid pace this year -- and could stay strong well beyond 2021. Here's why.
US retailers rush to safe vacation season inventory

US retailers are struggling to meet demand as surging consumer spending combined with shortages of shipping containers, trucks and warehouse space push inventories to historic lows and spark fears over stock levels for the holiday season. Chains from Costco to Dollar Tree have warned in recent days that port congestion...
The Latest: Fauci: Reasonable for businesses to keep masks

WASHINGTON — The nation’s top infectious disease expert is acknowledging “confusion” after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week said fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks in most instances, even indoors. Dr. Anthony Fauci tells ABC News, “The problem and the issue is that we don’t...
Toyota Sidesteps Chip Shortage

Instead of getting walloped like its peers, Toyota in North America seems to have completely sidestepped the chip shortage for now. Since late 2020, automakers have been trimming back production, even shuttering entire factories for weeks at a time, all thanks to a global shortage of semiconductor chips. And each time industry analysts try forecasting the end of the shortage, it seems to be pushed out even further, with the some of the latest reports stating it might last until spring of 2022.
Shiba Inu positioned at the apex, as SHIB awaits a trigger

Shiba Inu steadies along the apex level of a symmetrical triangle pattern. Four inside days over the last eight trading days have not generated a sustainable SHIB range expansion. A daily close above the 10-day simple moving average (SMA), confirms a new rally for the meme token. Shiba Inu price...
Sunday Talk: Grassley on Beefing Up Cattle Price Transparency and Local Meat Markets

Q: Why did you resurrect your bipartisan cattle price transparency bill?. A: When independent cattle farmers are losing money on each head of cattle while packers are profiting $1,200 per head, they have every reason to be fed up with anticompetitive practices in the marketplace. At my meeting in Jones County in May, I heard from 150 local cattle feeders who shared how their livelihoods are effectively at the mercy of the big four meatpackers who control more than 80 percent of the market. These beef conglomerates fill 80 percent of their daily slaughter with pre-contracted sales, including formula and forward pricing on packer-owned cattle. That leaves independent producers scant leverage to negotiate a fair price for their hard work producing high-quality beef. What’s more, as grilling season gets underway, consumers are paying premium prices for burgers and steaks at the grocery store while their local cattle farmers get table scraps from the packers. It’s an insulting price disparity. That’s why I’m beating the drum in Washington to educate my fellow lawmakers about it. As the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, I’m working with Chairman Dick Durbin to hold a hearing that would examine concentration and antitrust concerns in the cattle industry and identify what the Judiciary Committee can do to make sure independent producers have enough leverage in the marketplace. As a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, I’ve called upon Chairman Debbie Stabenow of Michigan to schedule a hearing where subject matter experts, cattle producers and the packing industry are called to testify and answer questions about marketing practices so that independent producers can have a sustainable and profitable business. Earlier this year, I reintroduced my bipartisan price transparency bill with Sen. Jon Tester, a farmer from Montana. Our bill would require at least 50 percent of a meatpacker’s weekly beef volume to be bought from the open market. As it stands today, the independent producer is left in the dark with no price discovery; the packer treats them as a residual supplier and pays pennies on the dollar per head. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the need for additional price transparency tools to ensure producers are getting a fair shake and a fair price. More transparency brings more accountability and in the case of the cattle market, more sunlight means more competition and better prices for cattle farmers and consumers. Price discovery in the marketplace would help ensure cattle buyers and sellers are competing on a level playing field. In addition, I’ll keep riding herd on the Department of Justice and USDA to enforce federal antitrust laws and the Packers & Stockyards Act to ensure America’s family farms are able to continue their livelihoods and way of life for generations to come.
USA Shakes as 130+ Earthquakes Rock Memorial Day Weekend

The last 24 hours have been seismically active across the United States, with more than 130 earthquakes recorded from California to Tennessee. According to the National Earthquake Information Center (NEIC), there are usually just 50 earthquakes every day in the United States which translates to about 20,000 a year. The Memorial Day Weekend has seen above normal earthquake activity, excluding several earthquakes that struck around Puerto Rico on Friday and Saturday. These numbers exclude the ongoing volcanic and seismic activity occurring in Hawaii.
SUNDAY FEATURE: An “interstate water system” could fix the West’s water woes

We envision a major combined federal and private hallmark program for the nation — an Interstate Water System (IWS), which would rival in importance and transformative potential the Interstate Highway System. /The Interstate Highway System/ Credit: Famartin via Wikipedia and licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. We have pipelines for oil...
Companies Paying Starvation Wages Whine That Workers Aren’t Interested

Everyone knows American corporations from McDonalds to Walmart pay starvation wages. So now so-called leaders like Montana governor Greg “Punch a Journalist” Gianforte won’t distribute federal benefits, because people live better on those than on wages. Well, raise the wretched wages. They’re pitifully low. Or, as senator Bernie Sanders’ staff director Warren Gunnels put it: “Raise your wages and benefits or flip your own damn burgers and sweep your own damn floors.”