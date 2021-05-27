G Herbo & Taina Williams Share Photo of First Child Together
Congratulations are in order for G Herbo and Taina Williams, who announced on Thursday (May 27) that they welcomed their first child together. The 25-year-old rapper shared a touching black-and-white photo of his baby boy's fist resting gently on his bare chest, posting a set of black and white heart emojis on his socials. G Herbo welcomed his first son, Yosohn Wright, with his former partner Ariana Fletcher in 2018. He has yet to reveal the name of his newborn.www.billboard.com