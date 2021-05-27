Old Trailer: M Night Shyamalan’s Latest Brings Time-Ticking Terror To The Beach
Beach horror tends to mean creature features – from shark movies like Jaws and The Shallows, to the underseen Blumhouse monster movie Sweetheart. But in M. Night Shyamalan’s next film, Old, the monster appears to be the ravages of time itself. Based on the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre-Oscar Lévy and Frederick Peeters, the director’s latest work revolves around a simple high concept: a family spends a day at a tropical beach that causes them to age rapidly, growing old and facing the spectre of death right in front of each others’ eyes. It’s a premise that promises a properly chilling summer movie, and the first full trailer has arrived. Check it out here.www.empireonline.com