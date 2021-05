Paige VanZant made her bareknuckle boxing debut way back on Super Bowl weekend. The former UFC fighter lost a decision to Britain Hart at an event aptly named, "KnuckleMania." Despite the loss, VanZant said she made a ton of money which is as good a reason as any to let someone punch you in the face on television, but Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship might have buyer's remorse because the event did not move many units.