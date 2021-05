A Sheridan County man charged with three counts of felony voyeurism was arraigned Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. 37-year-old Shaun Kobielusz pleaded “not guilty” to all three counts at the arraignment hearing. According to the affidavit of probable cause, Kobielusz was arrested last month for placing video recording devices in a bedroom and bathroom of his home and using the devices to record three individuals without their consent. Two of the individuals were minors and one was an adult. The alleged criminal activity occurred between November 1st and the 10th of 2020.