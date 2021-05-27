Cancel
The Breakout and Breakdown of Pang Mailang

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew musicians have risen as dramatically as Pang Mailang, who went from filling notebooks with lyrics after work to social media phenomenon. But it was soon followed by a long and drawn-out downfall, culminating so far in his manager’s March 11 announcement that Pang had checked into a psychiatric hospital.

