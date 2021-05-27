The Breakout and Breakdown of Pang Mailang

Wong Kar-Wai is back!! Tencent Pictures is China has revealed the first promo trailer for his brand new web series + feature film project called Blossoms Shanghai, also known as only Blossoms (繁花) in China. This has been in the works for years and years, and is finally filmed and will be released this year (in China only to start). Both the film and the series are adaptations of a 2012 novel of the same name by Jin Yucheng, telling the story of a young entrepreneur named Mr. Bao as he seeks wealth, status and romance set against a backdrop of China's 1990s economic boom. The story of a "self-made millionaire" in Shanghai during the 1990s, a young opportunist with a troubled past. Wong has said it is a "deeply personal venture as a return to his hometown of Shanghai," and he has been working on its script and development for five years." Starring Hu Ge as Mr. Bao along with Kris Wu. There's not a lot revealed in this teaser trailer, and there's no English subtitles yet, but it still looks gorgeous - which is not a surprise for Wong Kar-Wai. Enjoy.