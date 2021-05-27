Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Liz Bourke Reviews Hold Fast Through the Fire by K.B. Wagers

locusmag.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHold Fast Through the Fire , K.B. Wagers (Harper Voyager 978-0062887818, $26.99, 416pp, hc) July 2021. Hold Fast Through the Fire is the second NeoG novel by K.B. Wagers (acclaimed author of the Indranan War and the Farian War space opera trilogies). While it can be satisfying as a standalone, I believe it benefits from having read A Pale Light in the Black, Wagers’s first novel in this setting. It helps with small character details, and with appreciating how far some characters have come.

locusmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hold Fast#Chemistry#Book Reviews#Adventure Books#416pp#Navy#Neog Intelligence#Aqueduct Press#Irish Refugee Council#Trinity College#Near Earth Orbital Guard#Abortion Rights Campaign#Wagers Returns#Classics#Numerous Neog Personnel#Space Adventure#Fire#Interceptor Ships#Dublin#Voyager
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
United States Navy
Related
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Variations by Juliet Jacques review – a stirring collection of trans tales

For more than two years, writer and film-maker Juliet Jacques charted the progress of her gender reassignment in a column for the Guardian. Now, almost a decade later, comes her fiction debut, an ambitious, affecting collection of 11 short stories that advance chronologically from the Victorian era to the present day, providing an expansive history of transgender Britain.
Books & Literatureharlequinjunkie.com

REVIEW: Holding On by Stacy Finz

Holding On by Stacy Finz is the eleventh book in the Nugget Series, which takes place in the small-town of Nugget. I. have not read all the books in the series, but I did read the previous one (Choosing You.) I do suggest reading it first because Joey, who is the main character of this book, plays a major role in Choosing You, which is her ex-husband Ethan and Brynn’s story. Joey tries to convince Ethan to allow her another chance and to put their family back together for Veronica “Roni” their daughter’s sake. In the end, she finally acknowledges that she loves Ethan but is not in love with him and that she deserves to be in a relationship with someone who loves her.
Books & LiteratureElectric Literature

7 Dark, Monstrous Books by Marginalized Writers

If you enjoy reading Electric Literature, join our mailing list! We’ll send you the best of EL each week, and you’ll be the first to know about upcoming submissions periods and virtual events. For many people living marginalized lives, the monstrous is only a step away at any time. That...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Fast And Furious Highway Heist Board Game Review

International criminal Owen Shaw barrels down the highway in a huge tank, speeding off with a top secret computer chip. The military's lagging behind (or paid off), and somehow, like always, it's up to you and your crew to stop him. You punch the gas and speed up to the tank when you hear a thud on the roof of your American muscle car. One of Shaw's thugs just leapt on top of your car and is trying to tear it apart! You shake him off, and another enemy SUV speeds up behind you. You slam on the brakes, sending that SUV crashing into you and flipping over directly onto the tank. That'll slow Shaw down for a bit, but do you have enough guts, skill, and tricks up your sleeve to bring this hulking tank to a stop? That's the task set to you in Fast & Furious: Highway Heist, by Funko Games.
Books & LiteratureTor.com

Here Are the Winners of the 2020 Nebula Awards

The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America (SFWA) have just announced the winners for the 2020 Nebula Awards. This year’s awards were presented in a virtual ceremony hosted by writer and performer Aydrea Walden, and including presenters Tobias S. Buckell, Jeffe Kennedy, Nisi Shawl, Carrie Patel, Mallory O’Meara, Mark Oshiro, Troy L. Wiggins, and Adam Savage. The awards ceremony took place during the 2021 Nebula Conference Online, which is open to SFWA members and nonmembers.
Books & Literaturesffworld.com

Honeycomb by Joanne M Harris

One of my favourite treats over the last couple of years has been reading the novellas that Joanne has been quietly forming that have rewritten the Child Ballads for a modern audience. They have been a wonderful marriage of lyrical prose and subtle yet atmospheric illustration, in little packages that have been able to be read in one sitting – and then reread.
Books & Literaturethenerddaily.com

June 2021 YA Book Releases

June 2021 is jam-packed with fantastic young adult book releases, especially so many new books to tie in with Pride month! This month sees the release of debuts from H.E. Edgmon, Zoe Hana Mikuta, Jason June, and Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé, as well as new releases from some incredibly talented authors!. The...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Wicce Switch Review – Blasting Through the Dark Woods

Wicce is an indie action platforming centering around the witch Wicce and her daughter. It was initially released on PC in 2016 and now comes to Switch for a new audience to discover. Wicce begins as a witch named Wicce sends her daughter and cat on delivery to meet with...
Boats & Watercraftsyachtingworld.com

Jeanneau Sun Fast 35 review: from the archive

Can the Jeanneau Sun Fast 35 live up to the impressive legacy left by her predecessors? She certainly has big boots to fill. Creating a design that becomes an icon is flattering for the ego and rewarding for the bank balance, but this kind of success also comes at a price.
Books & Literaturestalberttoday.ca

Morinville author completes the trilogy

The Dark: the third instalment in the Lost Boys trilogy. Visit rileyquinnofficial.com for more information and a link to purchase. Also available at Bookstore on Perron, all Edmonton-area Chapters, and Season's Gift Shop in St. Albert, and in Morinville at The Flower Stop, Higher Grounds, and the Morinville Community Library.
Books & Literaturenybooks.com

Classic Books Rocks Glasses

Our four 11 oz. rocks glasses showcase the original first edition cover and a line from four great books of world literature:. "I know not all that may be coming, but be it what it will, I'll go to it laughing." Ulysses by James Joyce. "Stately, plump Buck Mulligan came...
Musicinews.co.uk

Liz Phair, Soberish, review: Enjoyable nostalgia

In the 90s, Liz Phair made her name with whip-smart indie-rock during a time when few women musicians were afforded the chance to be heard. Her career has careened from alt-rock outsider to pop star to memoirist and perhaps ill-advised hip hop artist. Now it circles back again. Soberish is...
Books & LiteratureFree Lance-Star

Book review: Unsettledness resounds in 'Barcelona Dreaming'

One of the many inconveniences associated with the pandemic is that visitors were no longer allowed at the Free Lance–Star office in Central Park, which means I was unable to drop by periodically to see the Books editor hard at work and peruse the books to be released that lined four shelves in the office. I recognize that as far as inconveniences go, this ranks at the bottom, with Giant having to do away with its salad bar and my having to wear a mask while playing video games at the Card Cellar downtown.
Books & Literaturedefector.com

Announcing The June Defector Reads A Book Selection

Well, those ten pages went pretty hard. We hope you enjoyed a break from the heavy tomes this month as we gathered round to read something much smaller and scarier. And I hope that The Yellow Wallpaper‘s yellow wallpaper continues to haunt your idle moments. This month, DRAB will be turning to my favorite short-story writer, though not to take up his short stories: We’re doing Franz Kafka’s The Castle. This is the novel he was working at the time of his death in 1924, and which was left unfinished, mid-sentence, only for his friend and literary executor Max Brod to cobble it together for posthumous publication. It is occupied with themes of (if you can believe it) alienation and bureaucracy, so here’s to another month of feel-good reading ahead.
Books & Literatureinterestingliterature.com

A Summary and Analysis of Jorge Luis Borges’ ‘The Circular Ruins’

‘The Circular Ruins’, first published in 1940, is one of the most richly symbolic short stories by the Argentinian writer Jorge Luis Borges. One of his most powerful and suggestive explorations of the nature of reality and dreams, ‘The Circular Ruins’ can variously be interpreted as a story about artistic creation or about the world, and our place in the world, as we perceive it.
MoviesPaste Magazine

N.K. Jemisin Adapting Her Broken Earth Trilogy for Sony

Those hoping to fill the Star Wars void in their lives with the upcoming Dune films should take heart: A new mix of fantasy and sci-fi is coming to the big screen and its literary source is some of the best in modern memory. And the best part is, the author is adapting her own work. Sony has acquired the rights to N.K. Jemisin’s Broken Earth trilogy (The Fifth Season, The Obelisk Gate and The Stone Sky) for a healthy sum and that investment is only the start.
interestingliterature.com

8 of the Best Poems about the Colour Pink

Previously, we’ve gathered together some of the best poems about the colour red and some of the best poems about the colour white. But what about if we put those two colours together? What are the best poems about the colour pink, whether they’re poems about pink flowers, being ‘in the pink’, or other ‘pink’ things?
Books & Literaturewritingcooperative.com

Embracing My “Frankenstein Style” Writing Methodology

Assembling mismatched fragments of ideas and, through some mysterious spark, bringing them to life. An introduction, a body, and a conclusion — it’s simple!. Every story should have an introduction, a body, and a conclusion. A beginning, a middle, and an end. Plus a title — or dare I say,...
Moviesnerdly.co.uk

‘Saltwater: The Battle for Ramree Island’ Review

Stars: Steven Dolton, Ryan Harvey, Glenn Salvage, Jas Steven Singh, Charlie Bond, David Hon Ma Chu, Tony Lau | Written and Directed by Steve Lawson. Independent Midlands filmmaker Steve Lawson, whose last film, Bram Stoker’s Van Helsing, was a surprising take on the Dracula mythos, is back behind the camera for and altogether different beast – literally – killer crocodile come war film Saltwater: The Battle for Ramree Island. Which is apparently based on a true story…