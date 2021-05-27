Liz Bourke Reviews Hold Fast Through the Fire by K.B. Wagers
Hold Fast Through the Fire , K.B. Wagers (Harper Voyager 978-0062887818, $26.99, 416pp, hc) July 2021. Hold Fast Through the Fire is the second NeoG novel by K.B. Wagers (acclaimed author of the Indranan War and the Farian War space opera trilogies). While it can be satisfying as a standalone, I believe it benefits from having read A Pale Light in the Black, Wagers’s first novel in this setting. It helps with small character details, and with appreciating how far some characters have come.locusmag.com