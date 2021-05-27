newsbreak-logo
Charlotte, NC

Homicide investigation underway in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area

By WBTV Web Staff
WBTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area Thursday afternoon, police say, prompting a homicide investigation. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Barrands Lane near SedgeBurn Drive. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Details surrounding the person’s death have...

www.wbtv.com
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
