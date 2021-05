I realize that I eat too fast and as a result probably eat too much. Can you give any advice that would help me slow down (and maybe lose some weight)?. It’s true that speedy eaters tend to consume more food and as a result are more likely to gain weight than people who eat more slowly. Researchers from the UK’s University of Roehampton and University of Bristol recently investigated the reasons behind speedy eating. They noted that children with siblings tend to eat faster, especially if they must compete for available food. And they may carry the habit into adulthood.